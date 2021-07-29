Under Rafa Benitez, Ben Godfrey makes a promise to Everton and sets goals.

Everton’s pre-season tour of the United States, according to Ben Godfrey, was great preparation for a key Premier League season ahead.

The Blues ended their trip to Florida with a 1-0 victory over Pumas of Mexico at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday night.

Moise Kean’s first-half strike separated the two teams, with the Italian scoring on the second attempt after a wonderful through-ball from Demarai Gray.

And Godfrey believes that the grueling nature of the training camp in which he and his teammates have been is excellent preparation for the forthcoming Premier League season.

“That’s what pre-season is all about,” he said in his post-match press conference. Intensity, reintroducing weight to your legs, and increasing fitness.

“The manager has brought in his team to train us in the manner in which he desires, and as I previously stated, the lads are physically in good shape.

“By the start of the season, we’ll be ready.”

Everton’s time in Florida has been hot and humid, which has made their matches against Millonarios and Pumas difficult.

Godfrey, on the other hand, knows that those long training sessions and matches will pay off when the Blues return to Premier League action in a few weeks.

“You don’t realize how different it is until you come over here!” the defender continued.

“It feels like there isn’t enough air, and it wears on your legs.” But it’s unquestionably advantageous to us, and we’ll notice the benefits when we return to the normal UK weather in which we play.

“So, sure, there’s a good vibe around here, and the guys are gearing up for one more pre-season game before launching into another enormous season.

“On this tour, we’ve faced two tough opponents, and it’s critical that you do that in pre-season. The Premier League teams we encounter will be extremely talented.

“It’s been two challenging tests, but we’ll take a lot of positives from them. It has unquestionably put us in a terrific position.”

Everton finished the season in tenth place after a great start in 2020/21.

Godfrey, on the other hand, believes that European football should. “The summary has come to an end.”