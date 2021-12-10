Under Jurgen Klopp, a Liverpool legend names the teenager as the’most capable’ of making an impact.

Morton played the full 90 minutes in the Reds’ Champions League win over AC Milan earlier this week, which included a number of youthful players.

After making his senior debut against Norwich in the Carabao Cup back in September, the 19-year-old also played the full of Liverpool’s win against Porto last month.

Liverpool’s second-half substitutes at the San Siro were Max Woltman and Conor Bradley, while the bench included Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, and Harvey Davies.

Rush feels the youngsters will look up to Liverpool academy graduates Steven Gerrard and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but admits Morton appears to be the most capable of breaking into the first squad at the moment.

“Having worked at the Academy, Stevie [Gerrard] will be familiar with a number of the young players in and around the Liverpool first team, including Tyler Morton, Max Woltman, and Conor Bradley, all of whom played in Milan.” “According to Gambling.com, he stated.

“I’m sure he’ll be relieved to see them arrive. Woltman and Bradley may have only played a few minutes in the San Siro, but they will get valuable experience by working with the first team and traveling to Milan with the entire group.

“At the moment, Tyler Morton appears to be the most capable of making a difference, but if they’re all working with the first team, that’s priceless experience.”

“Everything is faster and at a higher level when you start training with the first team, and if you can keep up, you have a chance. When you’re invited to play, you’ll be prepared.” Klopp praised Morton’s performance against the Serie A leaders on Tuesday night, but urged patience because it was only his fifth senior game.

“I don’t want to complicate his life any further than it already is, playing for a club like Liverpool at such a young age in a game like this with a performance like this, “Klopp remarked.

“I believe we should all relax, but it.”

