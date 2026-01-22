UNC Dominates Notre Dame with Record-Setting Shooting Performance

The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their two-game losing streak with a commanding 91-69 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night, setting new season highs and showcasing a revamped lineup at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Fresh off a tough road trip, the Tar Heels bounced back in style, using sharp perimeter shooting and an all-around balanced performance to overpower the Fighting Irish. This win, which saw UNC extend their home dominance over Notre Dame to seven consecutive games, marked a significant step in their ACC campaign as they look ahead to a road test against No. 14 Virginia on January 24.

Record Three-Point Shooting Fuels UNC’s Resounding Win

Caleb Wilson led the way with a stellar 22-point performance, contributing seven rebounds and five assists, while Henri Veesaar added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The two players were crucial in UNC’s explosive offense, which saw the Tar Heels hit 13 three-pointers on 34 attempts—a season high and a program-record-tying effort with eight different players connecting from beyond the arc.

UNC wasted little time asserting their dominance, jumping to an early 8-2 lead thanks to a corner three from Jaydon Young, who was making his first start of the season. Despite an initial hot shooting stretch from Notre Dame, which hit 60% of their three-pointers early on, the Tar Heels tightened their defense and never relinquished control.

Notre Dame’s defensive lapses allowed UNC to extend their lead steadily, with back-to-back threes from Derek Dixon and Kyan Evans pushing the score to 18-10 just 10 minutes into the game. By halftime, UNC held a 42-33 advantage, and their resolve was even stronger in the second half. The Tar Heels opened the period with an 8-0 run, putting the game out of reach by the under-12 media timeout as their lead swelled to 70-45.

The Fighting Irish struggled to regain their rhythm after their early shooting surge, finishing the game with just 32% shooting from three-point range. Despite pulling down 18 offensive rebounds, Notre Dame could not capitalize on the extra possessions, with UNC’s defense closing off second-chance opportunities.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis reflected on his team’s performance, noting that the lineup change—highlighted by Young’s first start—was designed to bring more energy and effort, a decision validated by the team’s strong showing. “That group played the closest, in terms of the effort, energy, and enthusiasm I require,” Davis said.

The Tar Heels’ 22-point victory marked their largest margin of victory over a power conference opponent this season, a strong rebound after a rocky stretch. Looking ahead, North Carolina will face a critical matchup against Virginia, and the win over Notre Dame serves as a significant boost in their quest for a strong ACC finish.