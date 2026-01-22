Close Menu
    Trending
    Thursday, January 22
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Sports

    UNC Dominates Notre Dame with Record-Setting Shooting Performance

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments3 Mins Read

    The North Carolina Tar Heels ended their two-game losing streak with a commanding 91-69 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night, setting new season highs and showcasing a revamped lineup at the Dean E. Smith Center.

    Fresh off a tough road trip, the Tar Heels bounced back in style, using sharp perimeter shooting and an all-around balanced performance to overpower the Fighting Irish. This win, which saw UNC extend their home dominance over Notre Dame to seven consecutive games, marked a significant step in their ACC campaign as they look ahead to a road test against No. 14 Virginia on January 24.

    Record Three-Point Shooting Fuels UNC’s Resounding Win

    Caleb Wilson led the way with a stellar 22-point performance, contributing seven rebounds and five assists, while Henri Veesaar added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The two players were crucial in UNC’s explosive offense, which saw the Tar Heels hit 13 three-pointers on 34 attempts—a season high and a program-record-tying effort with eight different players connecting from beyond the arc.

    UNC wasted little time asserting their dominance, jumping to an early 8-2 lead thanks to a corner three from Jaydon Young, who was making his first start of the season. Despite an initial hot shooting stretch from Notre Dame, which hit 60% of their three-pointers early on, the Tar Heels tightened their defense and never relinquished control.

    Notre Dame’s defensive lapses allowed UNC to extend their lead steadily, with back-to-back threes from Derek Dixon and Kyan Evans pushing the score to 18-10 just 10 minutes into the game. By halftime, UNC held a 42-33 advantage, and their resolve was even stronger in the second half. The Tar Heels opened the period with an 8-0 run, putting the game out of reach by the under-12 media timeout as their lead swelled to 70-45.

    The Fighting Irish struggled to regain their rhythm after their early shooting surge, finishing the game with just 32% shooting from three-point range. Despite pulling down 18 offensive rebounds, Notre Dame could not capitalize on the extra possessions, with UNC’s defense closing off second-chance opportunities.

    UNC head coach Hubert Davis reflected on his team’s performance, noting that the lineup change—highlighted by Young’s first start—was designed to bring more energy and effort, a decision validated by the team’s strong showing. “That group played the closest, in terms of the effort, energy, and enthusiasm I require,” Davis said.

    The Tar Heels’ 22-point victory marked their largest margin of victory over a power conference opponent this season, a strong rebound after a rocky stretch. Looking ahead, North Carolina will face a critical matchup against Virginia, and the win over Notre Dame serves as a significant boost in their quest for a strong ACC finish.

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply