Unbeaten boxing legend backs Nets guard’s anti-vaccine stance, according to NBA news.

With well-known athletes from other places piping in, any prospect of the NBA having all of its players vaccinated may have taken a significant hit.

Kyrie Irving is embroiled in a major issue over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him off the field as of this writing.

While a number of celebrities have backed the former NBA champion, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is likely the most well-known.

The unbeaten boxing veteran came out to support the Nets’ guard, encouraging him to keep fighting for what he believes in.

Mayweather posted a video on social media explaining how he defines choice.

When faced with two or more options, choice is defined as the act of selecting or making a decision. We were given the option of taking the vaccine or not taking it in America. That option is steadily being taken away from us as time passes. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL “When faced with two or more options, choice is defined as the act of selecting or making a decision. Part of Mayweather’s message in the video read, “To my understanding, America originally gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine.”

This comes after demonstrators yelling “no vaccination mandate” and “let Kyrie play” assaulted the Barclays Center entrance before the Nets’ game against the Charlotte Hornets, bringing Irving back into the spotlight.

With some protesters wielding baseball bats, security was forced to close off the area. However, no one was injured as a result of the demonstration.

Since September, Irving has been deafeningly quiet. “My mask is off.” is one of his most memorable tweets. Now it’s your turn to remove yours. “Do not be alarmed.” Head coach Steve Nash is attempting to modify his rotation now that Irving is gone. Following a 104-90 victory over the Washington Wizards, they are at 2-2.

Kevin Durant has been holding down the fort, but he isn’t receiving enough help.

James Harden, who has been struggling with the new NBA rules, is noticeably absent. He has only averaged 17.2 points per game in the first three games of the Nets’ 2021-22 season.

The drop in free throw attempts has been cited as one cause for this. The league made a point of removing offensive players who made contact on non-basketball plays over the offseason.

The alleged rule adjustment has had a significant impact on a player who is known for drawing contact on unnatural actions offensively. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.