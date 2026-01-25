Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo: High-Stakes UFC 324 Clash

The UFC 324 co-main event on January 24, 2026, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena set the stage for a pivotal bantamweight clash between Umar Nurmagomedov and Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight was billed as a contest between the surging Russian grappler, Nurmagomedov, and the seasoned Brazilian veteran, Figueiredo, who had one final chance to prove his place in the division after a series of setbacks.

Missed Weight, But Not Motivation: Figueiredo’s Last Stand

With his 25-5-1 record, Figueiredo, a former UFC flyweight champion, entered the octagon as a significant underdog, despite his wealth of experience. Betting lines saw the 38-year-old Brazilian at 1000, with many analysts and fans questioning his chances. A career marked by impressive knockouts and submissions, Figueiredo had faced challenges moving up to bantamweight, with mixed results. He had recently lost to Petr Yan in November 2024 but remained confident ahead of UFC 324. “I want to fight, I want to win, and I want the opportunity to fight for the belt,” Figueiredo stated, determined to prove his relevance in the title picture.

However, Figueiredo’s preparation wasn’t without complications. At Friday’s weigh-ins, the former flyweight champion missed the bantamweight limit by 2.5 pounds, resulting in a fine and raising concerns about his ability to adjust to the higher weight class. Despite this, Figueiredo’s resolve was unwavering. His intentions were clear: capitalize on any opening to submit Nurmagomedov and push for another title shot.

Nurmagomedov’s Dominance and Calculated Approach

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, brought a 19-1 professional record into the fight, with his only loss coming against Merab Dvalishvili. Still regarded as one of the division’s top contenders, Nurmagomedov had cemented his reputation for suffocating grappling and control, with an average of five takedown attempts per five minutes and a control rate of 93 percent. His odds were overwhelmingly favorable, with the 30-year-old Russian entering the fight as a -1450 favorite.

Known for his calculated pace and dominant wrestling, Nurmagomedov was expected to take Figueiredo down and neutralize his opponent’s striking and submission skills. His recent performance in October 2025, where he secured a dominant decision win over Mario Bautista, reaffirmed his status as a serious title contender, as he controlled the fight for over ten minutes, securing 11 takedowns on 14 attempts.

Despite his statistical advantages, the outcome of the fight remained uncertain. Figueiredo, with his guillotine submission threat and knockout power, promised to bring an aggressive challenge. Still, analysts noted that his takedown defense, at just 57 percent, was likely to be exploited by Nurmagomedov’s relentless pressure.

As the fight progressed, all eyes were on the dramatic potential of this bout. While Nurmagomedov’s style favored a dominant decision victory through control and positioning, Figueiredo’s unpredictability and experience as a former champion kept fans wondering if the Brazilian could land the upset of the year.

The winner of this fight could be in line for a potential title shot, with reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan and the undefeated Merab Dvalishvili still looming as the division’s top threats. Whether Nurmagomedov’s wrestling or Figueiredo’s submission and knockout power would dictate the fight, one thing was certain—the stakes were high, and the outcome would shape the future of the bantamweight division.