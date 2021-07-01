Ukraine is relishing the fact that they are the underdogs in the Euro 2020 quarter-final versus England.

Ruslan Malinovskyi, a midfielder for Ukraine, believes England will be under a lot of pressure in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final match in Rome.

Ukraine stunned Sweden with a last-gasp extra-time victory on Tuesday, advancing to the final eight after losing two of their group games.

On Saturday, an England team full of Premier League talent will be the clear favorites in the Italian city, but Malinovskyi believes that is how Ukraine would wish it.

“It’s fantastic to be in this position, where England is the favorite,” the 28-year-old Atalanta player remarked. It increases their pressure, not ours.

“After the (group) game against Austria, we were a little upset, but we responded well against Sweden. Of course, this boosts us confidence ahead of the match against England.

“We witnessed a number of results from the other teams – Switzerland and Czech Republic – that we didn’t expect (beating France and Holland respectively).

“It demonstrated that anything is possible in this competition, and that any squad can win. This, I believe, adds to the beauty of football.

“We need to be in a good attitude for this game against England. We’ll have a tremendous atmosphere, and it’ll be an incredible game for us.”

Due to coroanvirus restrictions, neither team will have any traveling supporters in the 16,000-person crowd, although a limited number of tickets have been made available for general sale and might be purchased by fans already in Italy.

Malinovskyi is hoping for another solid turnout in Rome after being impressed by the team’s support so far in the competition.

At a news conference, he remarked, “A lot of people reside in Italy, and I am confident a lot of people will come to support us.” “We felt that in the other games in Bucharest, and they came out to support us even when we played Scotland.

“This gives us a reason to go faster and stronger. The event has already had a long mental preparation, but it provides us motivation to go harder and stay focused.”

Malinovskyi is convinced. (This is a brief piece.)