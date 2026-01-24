Ugo Monye Names Two Surprise Candidates for British and Irish Lions Squad

Former England winger Ugo Monye has highlighted two surprising candidates who could make the British and Irish Lions squad for their upcoming summer tour to Australia. With the announcement of the squad expected on Thursday, Monye believes these players could be unexpected additions to the 2026 tour roster.

Dark Horses for the Lions Tour

Monye pointed out Glasgow Warriors’ versatile back Tom Jordan as a potential surprise selection. The 26-year-old, who can play multiple positions including fly-half, center, and full-back, has impressed in recent seasons. His adaptability makes him a valuable asset for the Lions, particularly with the challenges of injury replacements on a remote tour like this one.

Jordan’s performances helped secure a United Rugby Championship title for Glasgow in 2024, and he earned his Scotland debut last year. Monye believes Jordan’s all-around skill set could make him a strong candidate to travel to Australia, despite being relatively unknown in mainstream discussions.

Alongside Jordan, Monye also named veteran George Ford as another potential selection. Ford, who plays for Sale Sharks, has been in top form recently, helping guide his team to a strong position in the Premiership. Monye described Ford as “the closest thing to a player-coach” in the current England setup, citing his leadership and playmaking abilities as key strengths. While many have focused on younger fly-halves like Marcus Smith and Sam Prendergast, Monye feels Ford’s experience could provide much-needed stability during the three-Test series in Australia.

Ford, who is 32 years old, has been a standout performer for Sale this season, leading them to third place in the Premiership standings. Monye noted that despite the rise of younger fly-halves, Ford’s calm presence and wealth of experience could make him a vital asset for the Lions, especially if this tour proves to be his last chance to make the squad.

The Lions squad announcement is just days away, and with Scotland’s Finn Russell and Bath’s Johnny Sexton also in the mix, the competition for fly-half spots is heating up. While Russell’s form has been consistent, Ford’s late surge in form has caught the attention of many observers, and Monye believes he should be seriously considered for a spot on the plane to Australia.

As the British and Irish Lions’ coaching staff finalizes their choices, all eyes will be on the unexpected selections that could surprise fans and pundits alike.