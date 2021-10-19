Ugas, the ‘disrespected’ boxer, takes aim at the WBA for preventing him from fighting Spence.

Yordenis Ugas, the current WBA welterweight champion, is not happy with the governing body’s decision to hold a mini-tournament to consolidate the welterweight championships.

The Ugas and “regular” titleholder Jamal James will defend their belts against Eimantas Stanionis and Radzhab Butaev, respectively, in mid-September.

The “super” and “regular” welterweight champions would then face off in a unification bout in March 2022 to select the WBA’s “genuine” 147-pound representative.

The Cuban fighter responded with a lengthy video on his social media sites a few weeks after the announcement.

“It’s discourteous of the WBA to have a tournament to determine their champions when I’m the super champion, who just defeated a legend in my first defense, and I’ve defeated regular champ Jamal James.” WBA matches that are required are always for the regular title. “When [Manny] Pacquiao was away in the sport, I beat Abel Ramos and got promoted,” an angry Ugas stated, as quoted by Boxing Scene.

Ugas would later dispute the tournament, despite having already established himself as the WBA’s top champion after soundly defeating Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in his maiden title defense in August.

A mega fight with Errol Spence Jr., the current IBF and WBC welterweight champion, appeared on the horizon for Ugas, but things took a sudden left-turn as he entered the WBA unification competition.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev, the WBA “super” featherweight champion, and Leo Santa Cruz, Artem Dalakian, and Arsen Goulamirian, the champions of their respective divisions, have all been ordered to face their obligatory WBA challengers next.

The fact that the aforementioned boxers may have obligatory challenges but are not barred from fighting other titleholders perplexes Ugas, leading him to doubt the WBA’s handling of him.

Ugas also wonders why he has to fight Stanionis, a four-year pro who has fought four fighters with more losses than wins in 14 matches.

“Every fighter’s aim is to be a champion, then to unite, and that is my intention, which I believe I have earned.” “What fans want to see is [Spence vs. Ugas]—a three-championship battle between two of the world’s top welterweights,” he said in the same video.