UFC Star John Cena Believes He Would Shine In Professional Wrestling, According To WWE News

Because of one fighter’s mic skills, mixed martial arts (MMA) and professional wrestling have grown inextricably linked in recent years.

MMA fans have noted that the sport is becoming more and more like the world of pro wrestling since Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor made trash-talking look like an art form.

Despite the fact that pro wrestling is extensively scripted across the board, many fans remain loyal and supportive owing to the sport’s unexpectedly effective blend of drama and athleticism.

John Cena is one of the best wrestlers of all time, and when he has something to say, people pay attention.

John Cena discussed who he considers to be the “greatest ever” WWE superstar, how the pro wrestling business operates, and which MMA superstar would thrive in pro wrestling during an appearance on the “That Scene with Dan Patrick” podcast.

“Imagination is what it is. It is, without a doubt, a staged story. You must accept that truth. It doesn’t work if you don’t believe you’re a piece of the world we’re in, or that your opponent is a portion of that world,” the 16-time champion remarked of the pro wrestling industry.

“I don’t watch any MMA or anything like that. To me, it’s the actual fight sport, but then someone like [Conor] McGregor comes along with a great personality and convinces others to come in. You either cheer for him or against him, and you buy his fight, just like [Floyd] Mayweather or [Muhamma]) Ali, who talk about building and believing in their tremendous personalities. The best approach to get people to believe in you as a WWE personality is to stop pretending and start believing in what you do.”

When asked how McGregor would do in the business, Cena had nothing but praise for him.

“He’d be incredible. We do what he does. Wrestling, on the other hand, is a little less predictable. Our pranks entice people to show up at random, twisting the ‘choose your own adventure’ into a new direction. Getting a few teeth knocked out or having an operation are two of his surprises. Not to suggest that mistakes happen to us, but it’s not a mistake in his line of work,” Cena explained.

“I’m hoping (he shows up) because I’d like to see it. I’m a fan at heart. He’s intriguing, and he exudes gravitas. I’m looking forward to seeing him perform.”

