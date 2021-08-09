UFC News: Gane and Ngannou Set For Titanic Clash As Heavyweight Title Picture Takes Shape.

From top to bottom, UFC 265 had a strong card, highlighted by Cyril Gane’s dominant performance in the main event.

Derrick “The Black Beast” is a fictional character. Lewis had a chance to become the promotion’s first heavyweight champion when he faced off against the promotion’s unbeaten technical striker, Gane, for the interim heavyweight title.

As he used a game plan centered on his reach, Gane stifled any attempts by Lewis to get his hallmark explosive power to go off.

Lewis was kept at bay by the French fighter’s leg kicks and jabs to the point that Lewis barely landed one big strike in the first round.

This continued throughout the battle, and in the third round, Gane pounced on Lewis, putting him away with a barrage of powerful strikes as the referee stopped the fight at the 4:11 mark of Round 3.

With the victory, Gane has caught the attention of current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Early in their careers, both fighters were training partners at the MMA Factory in France, where they were both coached by Fernand Lopez. Ngannou, on the other hand, moved to Las Vegas and joined the Xtreme Couture gym.

The build-up is already underway, and with both men honing their skillsets to become the champions they are today, their showdown is sure to be epic.

After the battle, Ngannou made his ambitions clear, and both fighters are anticipated to meet off to unify the belts.

Dana White, the UFC president, wants the fight to happen as soon as possible, but with a full schedule in 2021 and Gane expecting a child shortly, the next possible date for these two to meet in the Octagon is early next year.

“Some people have asked me about the end of the year, and I say it’s possible,” Gane remarked. “But, certainly, I accomplished a lot in the last year and a half. I’m waiting for a baby and would like to take a break. Perhaps a few months. Then we’ll have to wait and see.”