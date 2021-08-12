UFC News: A Two-Division Champ Reacts to McGregor’s “Misbehaving” Remarks.

Conor McGregor has a reputation for not backing down from any challenge.

Another former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier, appears to be the newest target of his wrath.

When McGregor met Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Cormier was on the sidelines as a commentator.

When Cormier said that the Irishman’s actions at the event were an indication of a cry for help, the 42-year-old looked to have hit a nerve.

Cormier, on the other hand, backed up that claim, explaining that it wasn’t meant to be negative. McGregor, he believes, took it in a different way and is now acting like a “bad kid.”

“Conor McGregor was enraged because I said his actions was a cry for help,” Cormier joked. “That’s all there is to it. When I remarked that his attention was a cry for help, I wasn’t being negative. But I believe he interpreted it that way. And now he’s acting like a disobedient child again,” Cormier added in the interview.

After seeing the interview, McGregor responded. Although he did not specifically mention Cormier, it was evident that the now-deleted tweet was intended at “D.C.”

“Your weight and lifestyle are both deplorable. And now you’re commenting on a McGregor event while intoxicated at work the day before? Pitiful. Congratulations on Jon’s head kick KO victory over you. Isn’t it true that good always triumphs over evil? I wasn’t convinced you were a bad guy. McGregor’s deleted tweet stated, “Fakes.”

Apart from the insults, there’s reason to assume McGregor is upset with Cormier. One is that “D.C.” is close buddies with Khabib Nurmagomedov, his main competitor.

At UFC 264, “The Eagle” was present and, naturally, endorsed Poirier.

In Cormier’s opinion, McGregor should divert his attention away from his comments.

Right now, McGregor’s primary concern is recovering from an ankle injury that many believe will be difficult to recover from, as well as another suspected mental condition that may be plaguing “The Notorious.”

Cung Le, a former UFC fighter, says McGregor is no longer the same.

On the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, Le expressed his belief that the type of injury experienced by McGregor would be difficult to recover from.

“An injury like that could be difficult to recover from and bring back the old Conor. I’m not sure. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery, but he’s already made enough money. He doesn’t have to work any longer. If he does, I’ll try to make it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.