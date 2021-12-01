UFC Legend Refuses To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame, Surprisingly.

A UFC legend is unconcerned about the benefits of becoming a household name in mixed martial arts.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is regarded as one of the most talented light heavyweights in the UFC.

He built his reputation in the promotion before becoming a household name with the now-defunct Pride organization.

Jackson is making a strong case for induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. The concept, on the other hand, does not interest the 43-year-old in the least.

Jackson previously told MMA Junkie that being elected into the UFC Hall of Fame would be meaningless to him.

Jackson’s primary motivation for staying in the game is to earn money.

“No way,” Jackson stated when asked about the possibility of being elected into the UFC Hall of Fame. “I don’t compete for induction into the Hall of Fame. I’m not in it for the fame. You know, I started struggling to pay the bills, you understand? That is exactly what I do. It’s what I do for a living. It’s something I enjoy.” “I get paid to do something I enjoy, but I’m not interested in celebrity,” he concluded. “What exactly is MMA fame?” You get a slew of guys attempting to buy you drinks and such nonsense. Everywhere you go, you feel like a lady. You know what I’m talking about? Dudes always want to take pictures with you and s—-.” From 2007 through 2015, Jackson fought under the UFC brand. During his time with the illustrious organization, he fought alongside legends such as Chuck Liddell, Wanderlei Silva, Rashad Evans, and Lyoto Machida.

Jackson switched to Bellator after leaving the UFC. He has competed in the organization for the last eight years of his professional career, but he has recently been considering a switch to boxing.

Currently, Jackson is associated with Triller and has helped promote the company’s Triad Combat event.

In the process, he ran upon former heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs, a fellow icon with whom he had recently had disagreements.

“I’m going to be honest with you. “It’s upsetting for me that I lost my previous bout in such a humiliating manner, and Shannon was quite rude,” Jackson said of Briggs.

“I got a text on my phone before I could even get to the locker room screaming, ‘I’ll fight you, I’ll fight you in boxing,'” he added. “Then he goes on to post memes with my face on them, which is insane.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.