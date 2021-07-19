UFC Fighter Takes A Shot At Former 49ers Quarterback For Political Opinions

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was chastised by UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal for supporting Fidel Castro in 2016.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old shared an odd Instagram post, which has since been removed.

The purpose of the social media post was to raise awareness about the SOS demonstrations in Cuba.

In a subsequent tweet, Masvidal emphasized that the protests were held because they were demanding freedom from a repressive government.

This was done to dispel the notion that the protests were being held because of a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the photos released by the UFC fighter showed Kaepernick wearing a shirt honoring the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“American lefties who know nothing about genuine tyranny and communism wear photos of Castro…,” the post stated.

While Cubans suffer from the evils of communism and actual persecution, the American flag is waved.”

That, however, was not the end of it. “Know your (sic) history and facts cowards like this moron should be sent to live in Cuba and see what they say after a day there,” Masvidal commented in the comments section.

When the San Francisco 49ers took on the Miami Dolphins in 2016, Kaepernick wore the shirt.

Kaepernick praised Castro for improving Cuba’s literacy rates during his rule.

“One of Fidel Castro’s achievements is that his country has the highest literacy rate because it invests more in its education system than it does in its prison system. Which we don’t do here, even though we’re perfectly capable of it,” Kaepernick told Sports Illustrated at the time.

Kaepernick’s actions, according to NFL detractors, were a factor in his inability to return to the league.

There were rumors that he had been blackballed, but NFL Insider Matt Maiocco believes he was kept out because other clubs didn’t want him.

Last July 4, Maiocco went on the Sports For All PH podcast, presented by Filipino writers Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung, to discuss the Kaepernick blackballing situation.

“I’m not sure what impediments were placed there. I’m not sure how Colin managed to make things so difficult for himself. He’s always had the impression that I’ll go elsewhere and compete. I’m not sure if he’s been blackballed. But it’s apparent that a lot of football teams that could have utilized him as a backup decided against it,” Maiocco said.