UFC 324: Weigh-In Drama Ahead of Gaethje-Pimblett Fight

UFC 324 has generated intense buzz as the organization kicks off its 2026 season with a highly anticipated event at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on January 24. However, the excitement surrounding the matches has been overshadowed by unexpected drama at the weigh-ins, which set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling night in mixed martial arts.

Smotherman Collapse Cancels Bout, Weight Misses Add to Controversy

The official weigh-ins were far from routine, with the most shocking moment coming when bantamweight fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed shortly after weighing in at 135.5 pounds. The 28-year-old, visibly staggering, collapsed face-first as he exited the stage. His body convulsed as medical staff rushed to assist him. UFC officials confirmed that Smotherman was transported to a local hospital for precautionary checks but was later discharged. Unfortunately, his scheduled bout against Ricky Turcios, who had weighed in at 136 pounds, was canceled as a result of the incident. Smotherman, a former Fury FC Bantamweight champion, had recently suffered losses in his UFC career, and this setback comes at a particularly challenging time in his professional journey.

The drama didn’t end with Smotherman. Both Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez missed weight by 2.5 pounds each. Figueiredo tipped the scales at 138.5 pounds for his bantamweight clash with Umar Nurmagomedov (136 pounds), while Perez weighed in at 128.5 pounds for his flyweight fight with Charles Johnson (126 pounds). Both fighters will forfeit 20% of their purses, but their bouts will continue as catchweight contests. These weight misses sparked renewed debate about fighter safety and the ongoing struggles associated with extreme weight cuts in the sport.

Despite these setbacks, the event’s top fighters made weight without issue. The main event, featuring Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title, went smoothly, with both fighters weighing in at 155 pounds and 154 pounds, respectively. The co-main event, a bantamweight showdown between Sean O’Malley (135.5 pounds) and Song Yadong (136 pounds), also proceeded without any drama, ensuring that the night’s marquee matchups would proceed as planned.

The Gaethje-Pimblett matchup is particularly significant, as both fighters bring their own high stakes to the octagon. For Gaethje, this could be his final opportunity to reclaim a UFC title. The 34-year-old former interim lightweight champion emphasized the importance of this fight as he looks to cap off his storied career with one last title shot. “This is my last chance, and this opportunity to finish my career off the way that I want to is everything I could ask for,” Gaethje said. With a record of 25-3, Gaethje is eager to redeem himself after a loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Meanwhile, Pimblett enters the fight on a wave of confidence after his victory over Michael Chandler earlier in 2025. At 31 years old, Pimblett is eyeing the lightweight title and a potential bout with Ilia Topuria, who is currently on hiatus. “If he’s going to sit out for that long, I would rather him just vacate,” Pimblett commented, alluding to the possibility of a title shift in the division if Topuria remains absent for an extended period.

In addition to these high-profile matchups, UFC 324 marks a new era for the organization. The event is the first to be streamed exclusively on Paramount , as part of the UFC’s seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with the streaming service. Fans can now watch the event live without additional pay-per-view fees, with subscriptions starting at $8.99 per month. For those in the UK and Ireland, the event will be available for £19.99 on TNT Sports Box Office. This move underscores UFC’s push into the digital streaming landscape, offering fans more access than ever before.

Despite the cancellation of the Smotherman-Turcios fight, UFC 324 remains a packed card. In addition to Gaethje vs. Pimblett, the main card will feature O’Malley vs. Yadong, a heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis, Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas in the women’s flyweight division, and Arnold Allen against Jean Silva in featherweight. The prelims feature some exciting matchups, including a bantamweight showdown between Nurmagomedov and Figueiredo, and a flyweight contest between Perez and Johnson.

Looking ahead, UFC fans can expect a busy 2026 schedule, with UFC 325 set to take place in Sydney on February 1. But for now, all eyes are on Las Vegas, where the stakes are high, the drama is palpable, and the MMA world awaits the explosive showdown between Gaethje and Pimblett.