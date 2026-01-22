UFC 324: Pimblett Takes on Gaethje for Interim Lightweight Title

UFC 324 will be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the early morning of Sunday, January 28, 2026. Pimblett, the Liverpudlian fighter, is stepping into his first UFC title bout against the No. 4-ranked Gaethje, who is vying for the interim lightweight belt. The 31-year-old Pimblett has been pushing for a title shot ever since his knockout win over Michael Chandler in April 2025 at UFC 314, a victory that solidified his position as one of the top contenders in the division.

The fight comes after Ilia Topuria, the reigning lightweight champion, decided to take a break from fighting due to personal issues, including a recent divorce. Topuria’s decision opened the door for the interim title fight, with Pimblett (currently ranked fifth) chosen to face Gaethje. While the matchup has sparked debate, Pimblett defended the decision, citing the need to keep the division moving forward. “We can’t hold up the division,” he said, adding, “There’s been interim belts made for less.” Despite some criticism, Pimblett is determined to entertain fans with his aggressive style.

Main Card Breakdown

The UFC 324 main card will feature several high-stakes bouts. In addition to Pimblett vs. Gaethje, the co-main event will see bantamweight star Sean O’Malley take on China’s Song Yadong, ranked fifth in the division. The heavyweight clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis will add further excitement, while second-ranked Natalia Silva faces former champion Rose Namajunas in the women’s flyweight division. England’s Arnold Allen will also take on Jean Silva in the featherweight class, rounding out the main card lineup.

The event’s early prelims begin at 11 p.m. BST on Saturday, January 27, with the main card set to kick off at 2 a.m. BST on Sunday, January 28. Fans in the United States can expect action to begin at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday night, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

For viewers in the UK, the UFC 324 event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office and Paramount , with a pay-per-view cost of £19.99. The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount . Subscribers will also have the option to stream the main card live via discovery and Paramount upon purchasing the pay-per-view.

The odds for the fight see Pimblett at 7/2 to win and Gaethje at 7/4, as per Betfair, though these are subject to change. As the event draws near, fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an action-packed night of UFC action.