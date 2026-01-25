UFC 324 Launches Paramount Era with Gaethje, Pimblett in Spotlight

Las Vegas witnessed a historic night on January 24, 2026, as UFC 324 marked the beginning of the UFC’s multi-billion-dollar broadcast deal with Paramount , delivering a series of unforgettable moments for fighters and fans alike. The T-Mobile Arena, packed to the rafters, was the site of career-defining performances from a roster of fighters, including the highly anticipated clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

Gaethje vs Pimblett: A Night of High Stakes

For Justin Gaethje, the stakes could not have been higher. The 37-year-old, known for his all-out brawling style, entered the Octagon with a 26-5 record and the knowledge that this might be his final shot at UFC gold. After a decorated career, including three post-fight bonuses in his last four fights, the former interim lightweight champion faced a defining moment. “The Highlight” knew that the clock was ticking, making his pursuit of the title all the more urgent.

On the other side of the cage stood 31-year-old Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, a rising star who had become a sensation in the UFC. With a 19-5 record, the Liverpool native had electrified audiences with his string of victories, including wins over top contenders like Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. His journey to this main event had been meteoric, and the hype surrounding his performance added to the anticipation. “Let’s see if he can get it done,” remarked Peter Carroll, reflecting the excitement and tension surrounding the matchup.

As the fight neared, the question loomed: Could Gaethje’s experience and raw power overpower Pimblett’s momentum and youthful energy? Fans across the globe waited eagerly to find out as the main event set the stage for a thrilling night of action.

Undercard Drama and Career Milestones

The action at UFC 324 didn’t disappoint. Originally slated to feature a bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison, the co-main event shifted due to an injury, giving fans a thrilling substitute: Sean O’Malley versus Song Yadong. The former bantamweight champion O’Malley showcased his signature style, managing distance and executing sharp kicks to secure a unanimous decision victory (29-28) after three intense rounds. “His insistence that he won the fight gets it done,” said one live blog, reflecting O’Malley’s composure and strategy despite a tough second round.

Elsewhere, Waldo Cortes-Acosta took center stage with a career-defining victory over the legendary Derrick Lewis. The heavyweight’s TKO stoppage at 3:14 of round two marked a major milestone in his career. “Salsa Boy keeps on keeping on,” one commentator quipped, as Cortes-Acosta’s relentless attack overwhelmed the aging Lewis.

In the women’s bantamweight division, Natalia Silva defeated fan-favorite Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (29-28 on all cards). Silva’s spinning attacks and a dominant late-round takedown sealed the deal, despite crowd disappointment. Jean Silva also earned a strong victory over Arnold Allen, earning scores of 30-27 and 29-28, marking another emotional post-fight moment.

The preliminary bouts brought even more excitement. Umar Nurmagomedov continued his rise toward bantamweight contention with a clean sweep over Deiveson Figueiredo (30-27 on all cards). Nikita Krylov delivered a buzzer-beater knockout of Modestas Bukauskas, adding a highlight-reel finish to the event. The early prelims, highlighted by Josh Hokit’s TKO win over Denzel Freeman, set the stage for an explosive start to the night.

Despite some setbacks, including a delayed start due to the last-minute cancellation of two fights, UFC 324 maintained its momentum. Bruce Buffer’s iconic introductions and a star-studded commentary crew, featuring Chris Weidman and Michael Bisping, helped keep the crowd engaged throughout the night. UFC 324 also featured a heartfelt tribute to Dominick Cruz, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, with the crowd applauding his legacy in the sport.

As UFC 324 wrapped up, it was clear: the night lived up to the hype. The Paramount era had kicked off in spectacular fashion, with new stars emerging, veterans continuing to shine, and fans already eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Octagon.