UFC 324 Kicks Off Paramount Era with Gaethje vs Pimblett

The stage is set for UFC 324 to make history, ushering in the sport’s bold new era under Paramount . This groundbreaking event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 25, 2026, and marks the first UFC event following the UFC’s $7.7 billion broadcast deal with the streaming service. With major implications across multiple divisions, the night promises high-stakes drama, fierce competition, and electrifying matchups.

Gaethje and Pimblett Clash for Interim Lightweight Title

At the heart of the action is an interim lightweight championship bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. For Gaethje, a battle-tested veteran, this is a career-defining opportunity. At 37, Gaethje is no stranger to high-pressure moments, having previously held the interim title and earned the legendary “BMF” belt. His all-action, high-intensity fighting style makes him a fan favorite, and his win over Rafael Fiziev in 2025 only fueled his desire for undisputed UFC gold. Gaethje, reflecting on the stakes, said, “This is my moment to seize. I know what’s at stake and I’m ready to give everything I have.”

On the other side, the undefeated Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett is looking to cement his status as one of the division’s brightest stars. With seven consecutive wins under his belt, Pimblett has quickly risen through the ranks, earning his shot at the interim title after stopping Michael Chandler in the third round last April. The Scouse fighter’s magnetic charisma and fearless fighting style have made him a fan favorite, but Pimblett insists that he’s just getting started. “Every time they say I’ve hit my limit, I show them there’s more to come,” Pimblett said. “This is just the next step on my journey.”

The stylistic contrast between Gaethje’s heavy-handed pressure and Pimblett’s dynamic, creative grappling makes this matchup particularly intriguing. Both fighters are hungry for gold, and the lightweight division is currently in flux with reigning champion Ilia Topuria sidelined due to personal matters.

Further raising the stakes, the co-main event features a bantamweight bout between the controversial Sean O’Malley and the rising Song Yadong. O’Malley, known for his flashy striking and highlight-reel finishes, is looking to bounce back from two straight losses. Despite his recent setbacks, O’Malley remains a key figure in the division, having previously defeated current champion Petr Yan. “I’ve been here before, and I know how to bounce back,” O’Malley remarked. “Song is tough, but I’m coming in sharper than ever.”

Meanwhile, Song Yadong, who has steadily climbed the bantamweight ranks, enters the octagon with momentum from a signature victory over Henry Cejudo. A win for either man could position them as the next title contender, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the division.

Heavyweight action will also take center stage as Waldo Cortes-Acosta faces Derrick Lewis, a battle between a rising star and a veteran puncher. Cortes-Acosta is eager to prove himself among the UFC elite, while Lewis, the record-holder for most knockouts in UFC history, is always one punch away from changing the course of a fight. “They don’t call me The Black Beast for nothing,” said Lewis, hinting at his constant quest for a knockout finish.

The women’s flyweight division will see undefeated Natalia Silva take on former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Silva, riding a 13-fight winning streak, faces a tough test against Namajunas, who has found a second wind at 125 pounds. “I respect Rose, but I’m here to show I’m the next in line for the title,” Silva said ahead of the fight.

The main card opens with a featherweight clash between Arnold Allen and Jean Silva, two fighters on the cusp of title contention. Allen looks to overcome a recent injury setback, while Silva hopes to bounce back after a loss to Diego Lopes.

UFC 324 is set to be a game-changer in the world of combat sports, as Paramount becomes the exclusive home for UFC content. The event will be available on the streaming platform starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, with early prelims beginning at 5 p.m. and the prelims at 7 p.m. Eastern. Subscription plans start at $8.99 per month for the Essential package, with a Premium option available for $13.99.

As the fighters prepare for battle and Las Vegas buzzes with excitement, UFC 324 promises to be a night of unforgettable action, highlighting the beginning of the Paramount Era for mixed martial arts. Fans can expect fast-paced, thrilling competition that will reshape the landscape of the UFC’s future.