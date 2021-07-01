UEFA medical chief warns that Euro 2020 matches could lead to an increase in Covid cases in the local area.

UEFA’s medical chief agrees that Covid-19 cases linked to Euro 2020 matches “cannot be ruled out,” but adds that the same applies to any number of meetings currently permitted across the continent as regulations are eased.

According to figures released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Wednesday, 1,991 residents who later acquired a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis were in their transmission phase between June 11 and 28 while at tournament-related activities.

Nearly two-thirds of the cases – 1,294 persons – said they went to London around the time of the match against England on June 18, with 397 of them going inside Wembley Stadium to watch the game.

A total of 29 infections have been linked to the three group games held in Copenhagen, according to Danish authorities.

“It cannot be completely excluded that events and gatherings could eventually lead to some local increase in the number of cases,” Euro 2020 medical advisor Dr Daniel Koch said on Thursday. “This would not only apply to football matches, but also to any kind of situation that is now allowed as part of the easing measures decided by the competent local authorities.”

“The extensive vaccination campaigns that have been implemented across Europe, as well as border controls, will assist to ensure that no new major infection waves emerge in Europe, putting pressure on the respective health systems, as has happened in previous infection waves.”

Following objections from Germany and Italy regarding the games at Wembley, UEFA ruled out any changes to the fixture schedule or capacity limits for the final stages.

Horst Seehofer, Germany’s interior minister, stated earlier this week that allowing over 42,000 people inside Wembley for his country’s last-16 match against England was “irresponsible,” with more than 60,000 expected to attend the semi-finals and final.

The week prior, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi questioned whether the last matches should be held at Wembley Stadium, citing the UK’s fast rising infection rates, and proposed that the final three games be held in Rome instead.

“All remaining Euro 2020 matches will go ahead,” UEFA said in a statement. (This is a brief piece.)