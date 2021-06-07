UEFA is sticking to its 12-city plan and is likely to reject any offer from the United Kingdom to host Euro 2020.

According to the PA news agency, European football’s governing body is unlikely to accept any requests from the UK to host the complete Euro 2020 tournament later this summer.

According to the Times, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden “has signaled” to UEFA that due to progress on coronavirus vaccinations, audiences are likely to return to UK stadiums ahead of the rest of Europe.

The government is reportedly ready to take on more games due to be played across 12 different European cities, according to the Times. Wembley Stadium is set to host the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final in July, and the government is reportedly now ready to take on more games due to be played across 12 different European cities.

At a meeting with the host associations in January, UEFA reaffirmed its commitment to staging the tournament throughout the 12 allocated cities, and informed the PA news agency it had nothing to add to that remark.

Last week, the governing body announced it would not pursue a similar offer from Israel to assist with the hosting of Euro 2020 matches and other European club championships.

“The Israeli FA did offer their facilities should UEFA need them this year,” UEFA said in response to Israel’s offer.

“However, UEFA is working hard with its partners and stakeholders to ensure that all of its events (including club finals and the EURO) be held at their designated venues.”

When contacted by the PA news agency, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Football Association both declined to comment.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said on Sky News that he was unaware of any offer to host the tournament, stating, “I haven’t seen anything on that, I realize that that’s not acceptable.”

Euro 2020, which was originally slated for June and July last year but was postponed in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak, has been rescheduled for June 11-July 11 this year.

Despite concerns about coronavirus, UEFA stated in January that the tournament will take place in 12 cities: London, Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Bilbao, Munich, Budapest, Baku, Rome, and Bucharest.

The competition is set to begin on June 11 in Rome, featuring. (This is a brief piece.)