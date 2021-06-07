UEFA is in discussions with the British government about easing quarantine regulations for Euro 2016 participants.

For the knockout stages of Euro 2020, UEFA is in talks with the British government to reduce coronavirus quarantine requirements for international fans.

The UK has the strictest entrance rules of all of the host countries, requiring visitors from countries on the Amber List to quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

With documentation of a recent negative PCR test, travel between the other host nations – particularly other European Union countries – is largely possible.

The semi-finals and final, as well as two last-16 matches, will be held at Wembley, and Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said talks are ongoing to allow international fans to attend those critical matches without having to go through a prolonged quarantine period.

“We are in a communication with the Government, and we are looking at what is possible,” he told the PA news agency.

“The Prime Minister and the British Government stated that everything should return to normal on June 21st in principle. What will the regulations be for foreign visitors to the UK who are not on a business trip if things return to normal?

“We’re having a conversation, and we’re hoping that if the situation allows it, something will happen on that side.

“Other nations are more flexible; they expect a negative PCR test 72 hours or 48 hours (before arrival) and they come in and out, with the exception of countries that have been placed on their country’s red list.

“We’re taking a look at how things are going and what can be done.”

With the country at such a critical stage of its unlocking program, government sources say it’s unlikely that the present limitations will be loosened at any point during the tournament. The government has stated that it will decide on June 14 if the final phase in its relaxation of limitations can be completed the following week.

One is the higher transmissibility of the Delta version of Covid-19, which was first discovered in India. (This is a brief piece.)