UEFA has turned down a request to light up Munich’s stadium in rainbow colors.

UEFA has turned down a proposal to light up Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Germany’s match against Hungary, claiming that the gesture has a political connotation.

The request came from Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the German city, on Monday, according to European football’s regulatory body.

According to UEFA, the mayor’s request came in response to law established in Hungary prohibiting LGBT persons from participating in school educational materials or programs for children under the age of 18.

As a result, UEFA said it couldn’t fulfill the request and suggested alternate dates for the stadium’s rainbow lighting.

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and one of the most serious issues confronting the game today,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Discriminatory behavior has tainted both the matches themselves and the online discourse surrounding the sport we love outside of the stadiums.

“However, UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organization as defined by its laws. Given the political backdrop of this request – a message aimed at a decision by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must turn it down.”