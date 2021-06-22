UEFA has no intentions to move the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley Stadium.

The semi-finals and final will not be moved from Wembley due to worries that a lack of agreement on quarantine-free travel for officials could result in the matches being moved to Hungary.

UEFA, the Government, and the Football Association are continuing in talks about a workaround solution that would allow up to 2,500 VIPs to attend the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

It is understood that an agreement is close to being reached, with some limits for the chosen group still in place, and that UEFA is not considering a shift to Budapest at this time.

“UEFA, the English FA, and the English authorities are working closely together to effectively produce the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final in Wembley, and there are no intentions to change the venue for those games,” UEFA said in a statement.

According to a government source, “positive” negotiations have taken place to address the difficulties surrounding coronavirus restrictions, and “final details are being worked out,” although ministers have suggested that some limits will stay in place.

Baroness Barran, the Culture Minister, told peers on Monday that any alterations would be limited to the “smallest possible group deemed critical to staging the event successfully.”

VIPs or accredited guests, she claimed, would not be exempt from restrictions, but would only be allowed to leave isolation for official occasions, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements, and would be subject to a stringent code of behavior.

If the matches cannot go ahead, the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which was used by Liverpool and Manchester City for Champions League matches last season due to Covid regulations, has been suggested as a possible alternative, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi suggested on Monday that Rome could step in.

Following England’s final group encounter against Croatia on Tuesday at Wembley, the stadium will host five more knockout matches, with crowds of at least 40,000 being permitted in the final four despite the decision to postpone the final relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. The games are part of a research project on coronavirus pilot events.