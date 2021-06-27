UEFA has confirmed a big alteration to the Champions League that would effect Liverpool.

After UEFA confirmed the elimination of the away goals rule from European play, Liverpool’s Champions League campaign might take on a new dimension next season.

Following the recommendations of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the UEFA Women’s Football Committee, the UEFA Executive Committee approved the proposal to repeal the rule, which was initially implemented in 1965.

When both clubs were tied on aggregate at the end of the two matches, the away goals rule was used to determine the victor of a two-legged knockout tie.

If the teams were tied on aggregate with the same number of away goals scored, a 30-minute extra time period would be played in the second leg if they were tied on aggregate with the same number of away goals scored. If no further goals were scored, the winner was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

If the aggregate score after the second leg is tied, extra time will be played, regardless of the number of away goals scored, with penalties being used if necessary to separate the sides.

The away goals system has been under fire in recent years, most notably from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who said it was “unfair” since his team had a half-hour additional to score an away goal in their 3-2 Champions League victory against Liverpool in March 2020.

Simeone stated, “What I have to say, and what I will say at the next UEFA coaches’ conference, is what I believe is unfair.”

“Today was unfair since we had 30 minutes of added time to score three goals away from home. That was never a thing in Liverpool. We had another 30 minutes to score an away goal, but Liverpool failed to do so. That’s not right.”

Liverpool was last eliminated on away goals in the Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg in 2013, with their most recent victory coming in the Champions League against Barcelona in 2007. Only nine European ties involving the Reds were decided by the away goals rule.

Away goals were removed from two-legged League Cup semi-final ties in England in 2019, and they haven’t been used in play-off semi-finals since 1999.

