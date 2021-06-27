UEFA disputes that rainbow flags are prohibited in the Budapest fanzone and stadium.

Rainbow flags will not be prohibited from the Euro 2020 fanzone and stadium in Budapest, according to UEFA.

There have been instances of supporters in the Hungarian capital having their flags removed by security personnel before of the last-16 match between Holland and the Czech Republic.

UEFA, Europe’s regulatory organization, claims that this is not because the internationally recognized emblem of LGBT pride has been prohibited from sporting arenas.

UEFA has even requested that rainbow flags be allowed into the Puskas Arena for the game, according to the Hungarian Football Federation.

It also states that flags are acceptable at fanzones, but that such areas are under the supervision of “local authorities.”

“UEFA informed the Hungarian Football Federation earlier today that rainbow-colored symbols are not political and that, in line with UEFA’s Equal Game campaign, which aims to combat any type of discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium,” the statement read.

“UEFA would like to clarify that, contrary to some allegations in the Dutch media, it has not banned any rainbow-colored symbols from the Budapest fanzone, and that the fanzone is under the control of the local authorities.

“On the other hand, UEFA would warmly welcome any such insignia inside the fanzone.”

These concerns arise after UEFA controversially rejected down a proposal from Munich’s mayor to have the Allianz Arena lighted up in rainbow colors ahead of Germany’s match against Hungary last Wednesday.

The suggestion came after the Hungarian parliament established a new rule prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors under the age of 18.

While the rainbow symbol is apolitical, UEFA stated that the request was political because it was made in reaction to a decision made by the Hungarian parliament. As a result, it was compelled to decline the request.

During the game in Hungary, Holland captain Georginio Wijnaldum, who warned earlier this week that he would be willing to escort players off the field if they were subjected to discriminatory insults, donned a “One Love” armband.

“In today’s match, I’ll wear a #OneLove,” he tweeted. (This is a brief piece.)