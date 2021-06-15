UEFA did not show compassion after Christian Eriksen’s collapse, according to Kasper Hjulmand.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has slammed UEFA regulations that allow a match to be postponed for 48 hours due to coronavirus but not when his player Christian Eriksen suffers a cardiac arrest on the field.

Eriksen, who claimed he was “OK, under the circumstances” on Instagram on Tuesday, fainted soon before halftime in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.

The game was halted for roughly 90 minutes before Denmark was offered the option of continuing the game or returning the next day to finish it.

After being informed that Eriksen’s condition had improved, the players returned to the field and were defeated 1-0.

“You can postpone a match for 48 hours if you have the Coronavirus. Obviously, a cardiac arrest does not. “I believe that is incorrect,” Hjulmand said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is a place where you can learn. Continuing to play was not the best idea. By going out and continuing to play, the youngsters demonstrated tremendous courage.

“However, I do not believe it was the proper decision to give us and the players the option of finishing the game on Saturday or Sunday.

“I had the impression that the athletes – and those close to them – were put under duress and faced with a dilemma. Being in that circumstance was quite challenging.

“The only real leadership would have been to put the players on a bus and send them home and then deal with it after.

“Good leadership isn’t always found in the protocols. Sometimes, good leadership is leading with compassion.”

Eriksen posted an image on Tuesday morning from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Under the circumstances, I’m fine. (This is a brief piece.)