UEFA defends its decision to turn down a proposal for a rainbow-lit Allianz Arena.

UEFA has defended its decision to turn down a proposal to light up the Munich Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colors for the match between Germany and Hungary on Wednesday night.

According to the report, Munich mayor Dieter Reiter’s request was denied because it was political and made in response to Hungary’s legislation prohibiting the presentation and promotion of homosexuality to minors.

On Tuesday, Reiter called UEFA’s decision to deny the proposal “shameful,” and said rainbow colors would be displayed instead at other city monuments.

On Wednesday, UEFA’s Twitter avatar was changed to rainbow colors, and the organization issued a statement saying, “Today, UEFA is happy to wear the colors of the rainbow.”

“It is a sign that reflects our basic beliefs and promotes everything we believe in – a more just and equal society that is tolerant of all people, regardless of their background, belief, or gender.

“Some have interpreted UEFA’s refusal to grant the city of Munich’s request to light up the Munich stadium in rainbow colors for a Euro 2020 match as a ‘political’ decision. The appeal, on the other hand, was political in nature, since it related to the presence of the Hungarian football team in the stadium for tonight’s match against Germany.

“For UEFA, the rainbow is a symbol of our steadfast commitment to a more varied and open society, not a political symbol.”

“Open-mindedness and tolerance are key principles that our society and FC Bayern stand for,” Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said on Tuesday.

Other Bundesliga clubs, like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, shared their support for the LGBTQI+ movement on social media on Wednesday, as did Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, who are fighting UEFA over their participation in the Super League earlier this year.

Outside Munich’s town hall, rainbow flags fly, and the city mayor said on Tuesday that the wind turbine adjacent to the stadium and the Olympic tower would be lit up in rainbow colors.

