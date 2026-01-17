UConn Women’s Basketball Dominates Villanova in Historic 99-50 Win

Huskies Extend Unbeaten Streak to 34, Honor Championship Legends

The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team continued their remarkable unbeaten run with a commanding 99-50 victory over Villanova on January 15, 2026, in Storrs, Connecticut. The win marked UConn’s 34th consecutive triumph, a streak that spans an entire season, and cemented their position atop the Big East standings with an 18-0 overall record and 9-0 conference mark.

In front of a packed Gampel Pavilion, the Huskies honored their storied past, welcoming back alumni from the 2015 and 2016 NCAA Championship teams in a special pregame ceremony. Among those celebrated were Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, Kiah Stokes, and Napheesa Collier, whose historic contributions helped define UConn’s dominant legacy. This event provided a perfect backdrop for the Huskies to deliver a dominant performance on the court, extending their streak and proving their championship pedigree.

KK Arnold and Sarah Strong Shine in Rout

Junior guard KK Arnold, playing with a protective mask after sustaining a broken nose, was at the heart of UConn’s energy and execution. Arnold contributed 13 points, seven assists, and four steals in just 22 minutes of play. Her relentless defense and quick transitions were key factors in quelling any hope Villanova had of mounting a comeback after a brief surge in the second quarter. UConn’s defense, led by Arnold’s intensity, helped the Huskies hold Villanova to a season-low 27.7% shooting, including just 25% from three-point range.

“When KK locks in on defense, it fuels our offense,” said Sarah Strong, who also had a stellar game, registering 24 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. “She gives us all the energy we need.” Strong’s performance embodied the Huskies’ commitment to excellence, as she was a constant presence on both ends of the floor. UConn’s defense forced a season-worst 26 turnovers from Villanova, converting those mistakes into 36 points.

Freshman Blanca Quinonez continued to impress with 13 points and four rebounds, while Azzi Fudd added 14 points. UConn’s depth was evident, with all 11 players who saw action contributing to the score sheet. Their 39 points off the bench, including 23 in the fourth quarter, showed just how deep this UConn squad is as they outpaced Villanova’s reserves 23-6 in the final frame.

For Villanova, who came into the game with a 14-4 record and 7-2 in the Big East, the loss was a humbling experience. Star guard Jasmine Bascoe, averaging nearly 18 points per game, was held to just eight on 3-for-13 shooting. Kennedy Henry led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Brynn McCurry added 11. Despite their best efforts, Villanova simply couldn’t match the intensity of the Huskies, who were relentless in both defense and transition play.

Looking ahead, UConn faces their longtime rival Notre Dame on January 19 in a highly anticipated clash that kicks off a two-year home-and-home series. If their performance against Villanova is any indication, the Huskies’ blend of youthful energy, experienced leadership, and championship-level defense will keep them as one of the top teams in the nation for the rest of the season.