UConn Women Power Through Seton Hall with Strong Second Half Surge

UConn’s unbeaten streak remained intact after a dominant second-half performance saw the No. 1 Huskies cruise to a 92-52 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon at Walsh Gymnasium. The win, which extended their perfect record to 21-0 and 11-0 in Big East play, was anything but straightforward early on as Seton Hall threw the first punch.

Seton Hall’s Early Threat Fizzles

Coming off a four-game winning streak, Seton Hall came out aggressive, jumping to a 6-0 lead, the largest deficit UConn had faced all season. The Pirates’ Mariana Valenzuela was the standout in the opening minutes, scoring all six of her team’s points and helping Seton Hall seize the early momentum. Despite the scare, UConn quickly adjusted.

Redshirt senior guard Azzi Fudd, who had been quiet early, stepped up in a big way, scoring the Huskies’ first nine points, including a 6-0 run that tied the game. Her hot hand set the tone for UConn’s eventual comeback. Meanwhile, freshman Blanca Quinonez was a revelation off the bench, perfecting her first six shots to help UConn close the first quarter on a 9-0 run. By the end of the period, UConn had wrestled back control, leading 25-17.

Seton Hall managed to keep the game competitive in the first half, shooting 40.7% from the field and matching UConn’s rebounding efforts. However, the Huskies’ relentless defense began to wear down the Pirates, forcing 27 turnovers and converting them into 37 points. UConn’s full-court pressure was overwhelming, and by halftime, the Huskies had built a commanding 50-28 lead.

UConn’s Defensive Dominance Leads to Blowout

UConn’s defense continued to stifle Seton Hall in the second half. The Pirates managed just 30.9% shooting from the field and 20% from three-point range after the break. Seton Hall’s offense, which had looked promising in the opening minutes, faded dramatically, making only three of their final 22 shots.

Sarah Strong was one of the standout performers for UConn, finishing with a team-high 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Quinonez also had a solid outing, scoring 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. The Huskies’ bench was equally impressive, accounting for 45 of the team’s 92 points, almost matching the starters’ total. Allie Ziebell and Ashlynn Shade contributed valuable minutes, with Ziebell adding 11 points and Shade hitting three three-pointers.

Despite Seton Hall’s early promise, the Pirates couldn’t keep up with UConn’s depth and defensive pressure. The Huskies shot an impressive 58.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, proving too efficient on both ends of the court.

There was a brief scare for UConn in the third quarter when senior center Serah Williams left the game with an apparent leg injury. She was diagnosed with a knee to the calf and didn’t return, though coach Geno Auriemma downplayed the injury’s severity. Williams finished with just one rebound in eight minutes of play.

For Seton Hall, the defeat marked their 43rd consecutive loss to UConn, with the Pirates’ all-time record against the Huskies now standing at 10-63. Despite the tough defeat, Seton Hall has been competitive in recent weeks, winning seven of their last nine, with both losses coming at the hands of the nation’s top-ranked team. Savannah Catalon had 13 points, including two three-pointers that moved her into 16th place on Seton Hall’s career list for made threes, while Valenzuela celebrated her 100th career game with a solid 18-point performance.

Looking ahead, Seton Hall will aim to bounce back when they travel to Georgetown for a Big East clash on January 29. Meanwhile, UConn will return home to face Xavier, where they will also honor Aaliyah Edwards’ induction into the Huskies of Honor. The Huskies remain a force to be reckoned with, as they continue their quest for a perfect season, though Saturday’s early struggle served as a reminder that even the top teams can be tested.