UConn Stuns Notre Dame With Historic 85-47 Victory

The UConn Huskies delivered a commanding performance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hammering the No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85-47 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. The win not only snapped a three-game losing streak to Notre Dame but also set a new record for the largest margin of victory in the history of their rivalry.

Strong Defense, Balanced Attack Lead Huskies to Victory

UConn’s defense was suffocating from the very start, as they held the Irish to just 47 points, their lowest total of the season. The Huskies’ pressure defense disrupted Notre Dame’s offense, forcing them into 16 turnovers and stifling star point guard Hannah Hidalgo, who struggled throughout the game. Hidalgo, averaging 25 points per game, finished with just 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting, far below her usual output.

Sarah Strong led the Huskies’ balanced attack, posting an 18-point double-double, adding 11 rebounds along with three steals, three blocks, and three assists. Her dominance was complemented by contributions from every starter. Azzi Fudd, despite a challenging night from beyond the arc, added 15 points by attacking the rim. KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade chipped in with key baskets, including a pair of back-to-back three-pointers from Shade and Strong in the second quarter that extended UConn’s lead to 28-14.

From the opening tip, UConn set the tone. The Huskies quickly jumped to an 8-0 lead, forcing Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey to call an early timeout. The first quarter ended with UConn up 16-7, thanks to a strong defensive effort that saw the Irish miss their first seven shots. By halftime, UConn held a comfortable 32-23 advantage, and it was evident that Notre Dame would need a dramatic turnaround to stay competitive.

The second half saw UConn take full control. The Huskies launched an 18-2 run early in the third quarter, converting their last seven field goal attempts in that stretch. By the time the period ended, UConn held a commanding 59-35 lead, and the game was all but decided. The Irish’s frustration boiled over in the final minutes when UConn’s Serah Williams and Notre Dame’s Gisele Sanchez received offsetting technical fouls after a heated exchange under the basket. Williams calmly sank one of her free throws as UConn closed out the game with a final defensive stand.

This 38-point victory was not only a significant statement for UConn but also a historic one. The Huskies’ triumph set a new record for their largest margin of victory over Notre Dame, surpassing their previous 27-point win in 2002. It was also the second-largest loss in Notre Dame’s program history. The Irish, who had been on a three-game winning streak against UConn, were completely overwhelmed in Storrs.

The win further solidified UConn’s status as the team to beat in women’s college basketball. With a perfect 19-0 record, the Huskies are proving to be an unstoppable force, having won all but two of their games by at least 26 points. Their blend of tenacious defense and unselfish offense continues to make them a formidable opponent for anyone in the tournament.

Notre Dame, now 12-6 on the season, will need to regroup after this humbling defeat. With a 4-3 record in ACC play, the Irish’s hopes for a strong postseason run may be in jeopardy, especially if they fail to recover from this setback. Their struggles on the road continue, and with UConn’s dominant performance, it’s clear that the road to the championship still runs through Storrs.