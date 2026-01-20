UConn Dominates Notre Dame in Historic Rout at Gampel Pavilion

UConn’s women’s basketball team made a statement on January 19, 2026, with a record-breaking 85-47 victory over No. 23 Notre Dame. The win, which set a new benchmark for the largest margin in the rivalry, saw the top-ranked Huskies maintain their perfect season and extend their winning streak to 35 games.

Defensive Masterclass Powers UConn to Victory

In front of a raucous crowd at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, UConn’s defense set the tone from the opening whistle. The Huskies stifled Notre Dame’s offense, holding the Irish scoreless for the first six minutes and jumping to an 11-1 lead. By the end of the first quarter, UConn had established a commanding 16-7 advantage.

The Irish, with a strong offensive reputation, found no rhythm in the first half as UConn’s defense, spearheaded by the quick-footed KK Arnold, shut down star guard Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo, who finished with 16 points, struggled all night, going 5-of-15 from the field as Arnold hounded her at every turn.

UConn’s offensive weapons were just as sharp. Sophomore Sarah Strong led the charge with a stellar 18-point, 11-rebound performance, adding three assists, three blocks, and three steals. Strong’s double-double marked her sixth of the season and made her the third-fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, accomplishing the feat in just 59 games.

While the Irish managed to stay within striking distance in the second quarter, trading baskets with the Huskies, the game quickly slipped away after halftime. UConn came out of the break with a vengeance, opening the third quarter on a 10-2 run, thanks to a steal-and-score by Azzi Fudd and back-to-back three-pointers from Arnold and Ashlynn Shade. By the end of the third, UConn had outscored Notre Dame 27-6, pushing their lead to 59-29.

As the game moved into the fourth quarter, UConn continued to dominate, outscoring the Irish 26-16. The 38-point victory was the largest margin in the rivalry’s history, eclipsing the previous record set in 2002. For Notre Dame, it was a humbling defeat that exposed the gap between them and the nation’s top team.

UConn’s Depth Shines Amid Shortened Roster

Despite missing key players Jana El Alfy (concussion protocol) and Caroline Ducharme (illness), UConn’s bench depth proved more than enough to overcome the Irish. With only 11 available players, the Huskies’ depth was on full display, as Shade added 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Arnold chipped in 12 points, five assists, and two steals.

“Defense is something we take a lot of pride in this season,” said Azzi Fudd. “We felt really prepared, really confident, and knew our scout.” The Huskies’ defensive effort was particularly evident in holding Notre Dame to a season-worst 6.3% shooting from three-point range.

The win not only extended UConn’s perfect start to the season (now 19-0) but also avenged three consecutive losses to Notre Dame. UConn will next face Georgetown on January 22, aiming to carry their momentum into the road stretch.

Notre Dame, now 12-6, will return home to regroup ahead of their upcoming ACC matchup with Miami. The defeat served as a reminder of the challenges the Irish face as they attempt to bridge the gap to the country’s elite teams.

With a dominant win over their long-time rival, UConn solidified their status as the team to beat this season, sending a clear message that the road to the national title runs through Connecticut.