UConn Battles to Overtime Victory Over Villanova, Extending Win Streak to 15

In a thrilling Big East showdown at PeoplesBank Arena on January 24, 2026, the No. 2 Connecticut Huskies fought back from a sluggish start to defeat Villanova 75-67 in overtime, securing their 15th consecutive victory and reinforcing their grip on the conference lead. The win marked another chapter in UConn’s impressive season, though it was anything but straightforward.

Solo Ball Shines as UConn Escapes Scare

Villanova, underdogs on paper, came out firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats stunned the Huskies early, limiting UConn to a mere 10-of-30 shooting in the first half. Villanova’s defense was stifling, and offensive contributions from Matt Hodge, who drilled a pair of early three-pointers, put the Wildcats up 8-0 in the opening minutes. By halftime, the visitors held a 31-27 lead, bolstered by Devin Askew and Duke Brennan’s performances.

UConn, though, wasn’t about to go down easily. The Huskies, sporting an 18-1 record and undefeated in the Big East, mounted a second-half comeback led by the stellar play of Solo Ball. The junior guard, who had struggled with his shooting earlier in the season, found his rhythm, finishing with 24 points—including five three-pointers. “This was a really good step forward,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley remarked, praising Ball’s breakout performance.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with eight lead changes and four ties in the final 10 minutes. The emotional intensity peaked when Hurley was hit with a technical foul, a rare moment that reminded many of an incident in the same building four years earlier. Despite the setback, UConn responded with a 9-0 run, capped by a Ball three-pointer and an Eric Reibe reverse layup, which gave the Huskies a crucial 42-39 lead.

With regulation winding down, Villanova’s Tyler Perkins, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, drilled a clutch three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Brennan added 16 points and 14 rebounds, but foul trouble late in the game limited his impact in the extra period.

Karaban and Demary Deliver in Crunch Time

In overtime, UConn’s Alex Karaban, who had been quiet for most of the game, took over. All of his 17 points came in the final 14 minutes, including a pair of crucial free throws with 1:23 remaining to help seal the win. “It was ironic that I was at the line to finish the game,” Karaban said. “But I wasn’t thinking about it whatsoever. I learned from that game, I grew from it, and I saw it as a learning opportunity.”

UConn finished strong, closing out the game with an 8-0 run. Karaban’s free throws and a Silas Demary Jr. layup with 48 seconds left sealed the victory. Demary, who also scored his 1,000th career point in the game, finished with 10 points, seven assists, and three steals. Tarris Reed Jr. also contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, before fouling out in overtime.

Villanova’s shooting woes—just 20-of-59 from the field (33.9%)—ultimately proved costly, particularly in the game’s closing moments. Despite the defeat, Villanova head coach Kevin Willard remained upbeat, praising his team’s defense and effort. “We’re a young team. Guys were trying to make plays,” he said. “It hurts. That’s a great team over there. We fought to the end. It feels like it got away.”

For UConn, the victory wasn’t without its setbacks. Freshman Braylon Mullins left the game with a head injury in the second half and was later placed in concussion protocol. However, the Huskies showed resilience, with Hurley acknowledging the significance of the win: “That’s a true definition of a Big East Conference game right there.”

The win improved UConn’s overall record to 19-1 and 9-0 in Big East play, continuing their march toward both conference dominance and national relevance. For Villanova, despite the loss, the near-upset was a reminder of the potential this young squad possesses. As the Big East season progresses, both teams will have lessons to build on as they look to achieve their respective goals.