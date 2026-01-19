UConn and Vanderbilt Lead NCAA Women’s Basketball Unbeaten Charge

The 2025-26 NCAA women’s basketball season has seen intense competition, but as of January 19, 2026, two teams remain unscathed—UConn and Vanderbilt. Both programs have carried perfect records into the heart of conference play, with Vanderbilt making an unexpected charge as one of the nation’s top contenders in a season full of surprises.

Vanderbilt and UConn Dominate Conference Play

Vanderbilt’s meteoric rise has turned heads. Ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25, the Commodores are off to their best start in school history, with a 19-0 record, including a flawless 5-0 in SEC play. Their most recent victory—a thrilling 72-69 win over Michigan in the Coretta Scott King Classic on January 19—showed the team’s resilience. Vanderbilt had earlier escaped Mississippi State with an 89-84 win, powered by a career-high 38-point performance from Mikayla Blakes. Their next challenge comes on January 22, when they host Auburn, followed by a pivotal matchup at No. 2 South Carolina on January 25, which could determine the SEC title front-runner.

As Vanderbilt enjoys its historic run, the South Carolina Gamecocks continue to assert their dominance. Holding a 19-1 record, the Gamecocks sit at No. 2 in the AP and Power 10 rankings. Their sole loss came in a nonconference game against Texas, but they’ve since redeemed themselves with a 68-65 victory over the Longhorns on January 15. Key contributions from players like Madina Okot and Raven Johnson have propelled South Carolina back into contention for a top national seed, setting the stage for an exciting showdown with Vanderbilt later this month.

Meanwhile, UConn remains the team to beat. The Huskies, still perfect at 18-0, are ranked No. 1 in the nation. While their schedule has been manageable, with only Notre Dame and Tennessee ranked among their remaining opponents, UConn will face the Fighting Irish in a high-stakes rivalry game on January 19. The Huskies are looking to maintain their flawless record as they approach the most challenging part of their season.

SEC Clusters with Rivalry Showdowns

The SEC race is heating up, with several top-tier teams jockeying for position. Tennessee, with a 13-3 overall record and 5-0 conference mark, has emerged as another major player, despite being ranked No. 20 in the AP poll. They will face No. 11 Kentucky on January 22, in a critical contest that could determine the Lady Vols’ place at the top of the SEC standings. Kentucky has faltered in recent weeks, dropping two of its last four games, and will need a strong performance in Knoxville to remain in contention.

Texas, ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in the major polls, began the season with 18 straight wins but has since dropped two of three, including road losses to LSU and South Carolina. Despite this, the Longhorns remain formidable at 19-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, with a crucial road trip ahead to Arkansas and Florida, followed by a home game against Oklahoma on February 1. LSU, after an 0-2 start in conference play, has bounced back with three straight wins and is now 17-2, 3-2 in the SEC. They’ll face weaker opponents in the coming weeks but will be tested when they meet Texas again on February 5.

UCLA, ranked No. 3, has surged with an 11-game winning streak and a 17-1 record, while Iowa has made a late push into the top 10 after impressive performances in Big Ten play. Michigan and Louisville, two other powerhouse programs, also make up the crowded top 10, with Louisville receiving a significant boost after wins over Notre Dame and NC State.

As the SEC race intensifies, Vanderbilt’s upcoming schedule will be the true test of their undefeated streak. The Commodores, propelled by Blakes’ scoring exploits and a solid team foundation, are poised for a showdown with South Carolina, which could ultimately determine the conference champion. The SEC hierarchy remains fluid, with every game now carrying immense weight as the season enters its crucial phase.

Looking forward, January 22 brings several key games: Kentucky will visit Tennessee, South Carolina heads to Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt faces Auburn. A few days later, Vanderbilt and South Carolina will meet in a nationally televised clash, and UConn’s quest for perfection will continue with their game against Notre Dame on January 19.

With so many teams still in the hunt, the race for national supremacy is as wide open as ever, and fans can expect more thrilling moments as the season unfolds.