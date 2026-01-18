UCLA Faces Maryland in Top 15 Women’s Basketball Showdown

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins will host the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins in a high-stakes Big Ten women’s basketball showdown at Pauley Pavilion this Sunday, January 18, 2026. With both teams entering the contest on impressive streaks, the game promises to be a thriller, with major conference implications at play.

UCLA’s Momentum on Display

UCLA comes into the matchup with an eye-catching 16-1 record, having won 10 consecutive games. The Bruins’ offensive firepower has been on full display, averaging 86.4 points per game, ranking 10th nationally. Their defense has been just as dominant, allowing only 56.7 points per contest, good for 33rd in the country. At home, the Bruins have been nearly unbeatable, securing five straight wins at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins’ recent performances have solidified their standing as one of the top teams in the nation. A 83-61 victory over No. 25 Nebraska and a 76-58 win against Minnesota have bolstered their confidence as they approach this pivotal game. Head coach Cori Close’s squad has proven to be a balanced, multifaceted threat, excelling on both ends of the floor.

UCLA’s remarkable 505 scoring differential—outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game—is indicative of their dominance. With a robust perimeter game, including 8.1 three-pointers made per game at a 37.5% clip, the Bruins are a serious threat from deep, while also excelling at limiting opposing teams’ outside shooting to just 28.0%.

Maryland’s Defensive Strength

Maryland enters the game with a 17-2 record, fresh off a gritty 62-55 win against USC in their first game of a West Coast swing. The Terrapins’ defense has been their calling card this season, holding USC to just 28% shooting and 16% from beyond the arc. Maryland’s 551 scoring differential shows their dominance, with an average margin of victory just behind UCLA’s at 29 points per game.

Offensively, Maryland has been just as potent, ranking 12th in the nation with 85.7 points per game. Their defensive efficiency mirrors UCLA’s, as they also hold opponents to just 56.7 points per game. The Terrapins have also shown their prowess beyond the arc, making 7.2 three-pointers per game, while limiting opponents to 6.2 makes on average.

Despite two losses this month to Illinois (73-70) and No. 19 Ohio State (89-76), Maryland rebounded with a convincing win over USC, displaying their ability to adapt and learn from setbacks. With a resilient mindset, the Terrapins are prepared for their first top-5 opponent of the season, aiming to prove themselves as serious contenders for the Big Ten title.

Key Game to Shape the Big Ten Race

The outcome of this game will have significant ramifications for both teams as they continue their quests for Big Ten supremacy and NCAA Tournament positioning. UCLA and Maryland both sit near the top of the conference standings, and this game could serve as a springboard for one team to solidify their position as a national powerhouse. The Bruins will be looking to extend their winning streak to 11 games, while Maryland has a chance to make a statement with a victory in a hostile environment.

The game will be televised live on NBC, with streaming options available on Fubo, DirecTV, SlingTV, Peacock, and more. For fans who prefer the live atmosphere of Pauley Pavilion, tickets are available via StubHub, though demand is expected to be high. This game is expected to be one of the season’s most exciting and highly competitive matchups.

Looking ahead, UCLA will face No. 11 Iowa in early February, a game that could decide the Big Ten regular season title. For Maryland, this West Coast trip is a critical test as they prepare for the remainder of the season, hoping to challenge for the conference crown and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.