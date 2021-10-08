Tyson Fury Takes Another Shot At Deontay Wilder Before Weigh-Ins, According To Boxing News

Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion, takes another lighthearted dig at Deontay Wilder ahead of their October 9 battle weigh-ins.

In an interview with Boxing Scene, Fury advised Wilder to wear his costume for the weigh-ins this time.

He joked, “Perhaps we should have him weigh his outfit before he comes into the ring in it so there are no excuses this time.”

Wilder and his coach, Jay Deas, blamed his approximately 45-pound walkout gear for his loss to Fury by TKO in their second meeting in February 2020.

“His legs didn’t appear to be in terrific shape to me at first. “I didn’t think his legs looked like they generally do,” Deas told Fox Sports’ Boxing Social.

“I know he arrived to the ring wearing a really hefty clothing. I’m not sure if that played a role in it.” Despite the turmoil he has created for himself, Wilder has stated that he will make another dramatic entrance.

“Every one of my fights has–well, since I became champion, nobody has come out with a better clothing, better uniform than me,” Wilder said in a virtual news conference, according to Boxing Scene.

“It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind event.” It’ll be something I’ll dedicate to my people, my tribe. So, I’m looking forward to watching it.” Fury brushed aside Wilder’s costume excuses, practically ignoring them, as the British fighter ponders why the American and his camp couldn’t admit that he was the superior boxer that night.

“It’s been embarrassing for American boxing, frankly,” Fury added, “because this guy is supposed to be the American heavyweight champion of the world, and you come up with excuses like this on the global stage, with the world watching.”

“All he had to do was hold his hand out and say, ‘Fair play,’ and he made all these pitiful reasons for why he lost the battle.” ‘You defeated me last night, and I’ll see you in the [third fight].’ The long-running verbal battle between the two heavyweight legends will come to a head this Saturday, October 9, as both Wilder and Fury want to put their feud to rest.