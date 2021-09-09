Tyson Fury responds to Dillian Whyte’s taunts, stating that he would like to fight him in December.

Tyson Fury, the British boxing champion, has had enough of fellow countryman Dillian Whyte’s taunts and has issued a challenge for December of this year.

According to Boxing Insider, Fury told BT Sport Boxing, “We’re going to produce a UK fight.” “I haven’t boxed here in a long time. Who better to ask for it than the one who continually requesting it? That’ll be a simple one for me to silence that jerk. That will undoubtedly occur; I intend to spatter him.”

Fury wishes Whyte wasn’t just seeking for a large payout, as has been the case in the boxing world for a long time.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t start asking for ridiculous amounts of money. He [doesn’t] want to fight if he demands for silly money,” the British star remarked.

On July 24, Fury was supposed to fight American Deontay Wilder, but his team had to deal with an epidemic of COVID-19, therefore the bout was rescheduled for October 9.

While many feel Wilder’s fighting skills have risen to the level of Fury’s, “The Gypsy King” remains certain that he will easily defeat him, as he did in their previous bout, in which he knocked the American out in the seventh round.

Fighting Wilder will put a stop to the WBC and Ring Magazine champion’s year-and-a-half hiatus, but Fury is already scouting Wilder.

Whyte has been outspoken about his desire to fight Fury in the past, even going so far as to call the multiple-time champion a “coward” in June of 2020.

However, Whyte may face difficulties as a result of the fight between the two British men.

Whyte will return to the ring on October 30th to defend his WBC interim heavyweight title against an opponent who has yet to be named.

According to rumors, Whyte will face Chris Arreola of the United States, a former heavyweight title candidate.

Other names on the waiting list, such as Jermaine Franklin, according to Whyte’s longtime promoter Eddie Hearn, although Arreola is presently in the lead to fight the Brit.

A battle between Whyte and Fury might happen near the end of December if both fighters can easily dispatch their next opponents and escape their fights relatively undamaged.