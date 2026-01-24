Tyrrell Hatton Disputes Keegan Bradley’s Claims on Ryder Cup Fan Behavior

Tyrrell Hatton has firmly rejected Keegan Bradley’s controversial comparison between the hostile crowd behavior at Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup and the atmosphere in Rome two years ago. Hatton, who was part of the victorious European teams in both venues, emphasized that the situations were worlds apart, slamming Bradley’s remarks as misguided.

Hatton’s Strong Rejection of Bradley’s Comparison

The comments from the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, Bradley, came in the wake of last weekend’s disgraceful crowd behavior, where European players were subjected to vile abuse from the spectators at Bethpage. Rather than directly condemning the actions, Bradley compared the incident to the charged atmosphere experienced by the European team in Rome, even going as far as using the term “violent” to describe the European crowds. PGA president Don Rea also controversially suggested that “these things happen.”

Hatton, who participated in both winning European teams, quickly rejected this comparison, stating that the behavior in Rome was nothing like what transpired at Bethpage. “Personally, I don’t think they were close at all,” Hatton said. “With what I heard last week, I don’t think Rome comes anywhere near that. To be honest, personally, I don’t agree with what they both said there. I think they are quite far apart to be honest.” His strong words followed an apology from PGA CEO Derek Sprague on behalf of the European team, which was issued on Tuesday evening.

Future Ryder Cups and Respectful Atmosphere

Hatton, looking ahead to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland, is hopeful that the event will be marked by a more respectful atmosphere. “I’d like to think that it will be very respectful,” he said. “Obviously, what I say isn’t really going to affect how people behave, but I don’t really think insults are the way forward. I would much prefer it to be a respectful atmosphere.” He stressed that the competition should allow players to perform at their best without distractions from unruly fans.

Reflecting on the hostile crowd behavior in Long Island, Hatton noted that not all players on the team experienced the same level of abuse. “For me personally, yeah, there was a lot of insults maybe around height or hairline or weight, some of which I pretty much said to myself anyway, so it wasn’t like anything new,” he shared. Despite the verbal assaults, Hatton felt the support from his family and teammates helped him cope, even as they faced emotional challenges from the crowd’s vitriol.

Hatton went on to explain that he did his best to keep his celebrations subdued and his emotions in check, especially in the singles matches, which proved to be mentally taxing. “Sunday I struggled a bit more with that. Singles is a different beast. First two days, you’re with your teammates and then Sundays can feel a bit more lonely,” he remarked. Despite the challenges, Hatton was able to help the team secure a hard-fought win.

After his Ryder Cup success, Hatton is focusing on the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he seeks to win the prestigious title for a fourth time. With a slightly more relaxed atmosphere, Hatton is eager to play in a less intense environment, describing the change as a welcome contrast to the pressure of the Ryder Cup. “The atmosphere will be world’s apart. Last week was pretty intense. This week will feel somewhat quieter but in some ways, also looking forward to that,” he said. With renewed energy and a focus on his game, Hatton aims to carry his Ryder Cup momentum into another successful tournament performance.