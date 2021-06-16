Tyrone Mings wants to retain England’s place a decade after Eastleigh’s rejection.

Tyrone Mings is hoping to preserve his spot in England’s defence for their Euro 2020 match against Scotland, a decade after a failed trial at non-league Eastleigh.

In England’s 1-0 triumph over Croatia in their Group D opening on Sunday, the Aston Villa centre-back seemed at ease.

Despite Harry Maguire’s fitness improving, Mings will be looking to keep his place at the heart of Gareth Southgate’s defence.

If he steps onto the Wembley pitch on Friday night, the 28-year-old may be forgiven for thinking about his well-documented rise up the footballing ladder.

One of those phases was a brief trial with Eastleigh in 2011 — which included a friendly match against the Falkland Islands – and which the now-National League club called notice to after Mings’ latest performance.

When asked about his time with the Spitfires, he remarked, “It was a bit cheeky to post that image of me in their kit because they turned me down as well.”

“Yes, I was put on trial for a few days over a number of weeks down there. We played a game there, but there were a lot of people there at the same time, all trialing.

“At the same time, they didn’t offer me a contract since it was for their first team, and I wasn’t quite developed enough since I was 17 or 18 at the time. So joining their team right away certainly wouldn’t have been a good fit for me.”

The friendly was held to prepare the Falkland Islands for their upcoming Island games; today, Mings is a member of an England squad attempting to win the European Championship.

He continued, “Surreal is certainly an appropriate word, but it also feels very, very real.”

“Last night, I told a friend that it’s strange that this feels natural. I’m not taking anything for granted, but I’ve been a professional footballer for quite some time.

“So when you play in a large tournament with Wembley, it may be difficult. (This is a brief piece.)