Tyrone Mings reveals what was said about Liverpool’s “great” rival.

Tyrone Mings has admitted that he has been questioning Aston Villa teammate John McGinn about Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Villa’s central defender When England and Scotland meet at Wembley on Friday evening in their Euro 2020 Group D match, Mings will be up against Robertson.

It will be the third encounter between the two stars this season, with Villa winning 7-2 at home in October to hand Liverpool their biggest defeat in over 60 years before losing 2-1 at Anfield in April.

Mings has also stated that he is interested in learning more about Robertson.

He said, “The Aston Villa-Liverpool game was definitely a memorable one.” “However, there’s always something special about when players represent their country, the pride and emotions that come with it.”

“He is the captain and a wonderful leader for the Scotland squad, as well as a driver.”

“I spoke with John McGinn about himself and his personality.

“He joins Scotland’s long list of talented players.”

On Sunday, England triumphed 1-0 against Croatia, while Scotland was defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic at Hampden the following day.