Tyrone Mings of England focuses on the “hugely enthusiastic reaction” to his kneeling.

Tyrone Mings has urged that the overwhelmingly positive reaction to England players kneeling not be swamped by jeers, following Priti Patel’s statement that she did not endorse the gesture.

A noisy minority at Wembley continued to boo England’s anti-racism stance as the players knelt before kick-off in their Euro 2020 triumph over Croatia on Sunday.

It came after further vociferous jeering in the two warm-up matches at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson, England manager Gareth Southgate, and the Football Association urging them not to retaliate.

Despite the protests of some, England’s players have stated that they will continue to take the knee and that the message should not be missed.

“It’s understandable that when you have such strong ideas, there will be opposition,” remarked Mings of Aston Villa.

“So we talked about it a lot, and we talked about trying to educate or inform the minority who don’t understand why we’re kneeling and why we want to do it.

“At the same time, there was a really good reaction in Wembley to us taking the knee, and I don’t think it should be swamped by the few who refuse to acknowledge or agree with the reasons.”

While Johnson urged fans to applaud rather than jeer the kneeling, Home Secretary Priti Patel disagreed, telling GB News that she does not “support individuals indulging in that form of gesture politics.”

“I don’t have a direct message for the Home Secretary,” Mings continued.

“I mean, we spoke, and she even invited me on a Zoom session once, when she appeared genuinely interested in the players’ perspectives and what more we could do to address these issues.

“At the same time, everyone has the right to their own viewpoint, and the Home Secretary is one of many, many people who oppose or refuse to defend us taking the knee.

"As a result, we each have our own set of beliefs and ideas.