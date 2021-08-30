Tyron Woodley’s Biggest Mistake In Jake Paul Fight, According To Ex-UFC Champ

Tyron Woodley’s performance against Jake Paul has left a former UFC champion unhappy.

After Paul defeated Woodley in a split decision on Sunday, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland was lifted off the ground.

To everyone’s surprise, the former UFC welterweight champion started the fight slowly.

Meanwhile, “The Problem Child” maintained his stride all the way until the third round.

After that, Woodley tagged Paul with a brutal left hook, sending the internet phenom tripping to the ropes, which kept him from falling over.

It was Woodley’s greatest chance at knocking out Paul at the time, but “The Chosen One” fell short.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has retaliated against Woodley on Twitter.

Cormier wrote, “Jake Paul is terrified, but Tyron [Woodley] isn’t throwing.”

“If Tyron puts his foot on the throttle, just a little,” he said, “the threat isn’t as high as it was early.” “Do not make a decision in the hometown of your opponent.”

When Cormier realized his fellow ex-UFC champion was losing on the scorecards, he pointed out that, along from Paul’s obvious “activity,” it was Woodley’s refusal to take out his opponent that led to his defeat.

“Jake Paul demonstrated that he is tough and will not give up,” the 42-year-old said. “Tyron wasn’t active enough, but it wasn’t a poor fight.” It was a buzz of activity! Paul was fatigued, and when guys are that exhausted, they need to be shown the door. Whatever the case may be, guy. Tyron, you’re a jerk.”

Woodley defended himself by claiming that he “won the fight” and asking Paul to agree to a rematch, according to CBS Sports.

Woodley said after the bout, “I feel like I won the battle.” “I believe Jake is a formidable opponent. Because I knew he could take a punch, I arrived in excellent shape. With all due respect, f— the [Tommy] Fury fight; Jake and I can re-enact it. Nobody will be able to sell as many pay-per-views as we did. I got the impression he was a tough guy. “I smacked him, and the ropes supported him.”

Paul, on the other side, acknowledged Woodley’s long career in combat sports and apologized for his pre-fight trash-talking.

In his post-fight interview, Paul said, “I don’t know what to say but he’s a tough opponent.” “For the past 20 years or more, he’s been boxing, fighting, and striking. This is something I’ve been doing for three years.”

"This was a more difficult fight than I had anticipated. My legs felt strange because of the.