Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul How Much Did They Make With Their Fight Purse?

Jake Paul, a social media influencer turned boxer, recently fought former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The 24-year-old social media personality won the bout on a split decision, but how much money did each boxer take home from the fight purse?

While the actual amount of money won by each combatant in their contest was not released, the fight purse was reported to be over $1.5 million. Paul was handed an estimated $1 million, which will more than double if pay-per-view money is included in. Woodley, on the other hand, was expected to receive $500,000, which would double to $1 million after pay-per-view figures, according to Sporting Free.

However, after announcing that he would take a salary cut, Paul will not be taking home all of his profits. He made the choice to donate a portion of his fight profits to undercard fights that would be paid more than they had ever been paid in a fight before. Even Woodley, according to Paul, would benefit from his pay decrease.

After winning his fourth match, which was against Woodley, Paul has kept his undefeated streak going. Earlier this year, he fought veteran MMA fighter Ben Askren for the third time. According to CNET, the young star got home $690,000 from the match, while Askren took home $500,000.

The social media star’s winnings merely added to his already substantial net worth of $30 million. Celebrity Net Worth claimed that the majority of his riches came from his work as a YouTube creator, where he reportedly earns at least $10 million and up to $20 million per year.

Team 10, a digital influencer marketing network and creative agency focusing on generating and promoting entertainment for teenagers, was founded by Paul in 2017. His big break came when he published “It’s Everyday Bro,” a song and music video that garnered 70 million views in less than a month.

In the same year, the YouTuber made a total of $11 million, and in 2018, he nearly quadrupled that with $21.5 million. Paul’s earnings were sufficient to win him the distinction of world’s second highest-paid YouTube star.