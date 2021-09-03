Tyrese Gibson accuses Hollywood of ‘Colorism,’ claiming that ‘Lighter-Skinned Black Men’ have been denied roles. [Video].

Tyrese Gibson has spoken up about his experiences with racism in Hollywood.

The “Fast and Furious” star opened up about being colorblind and losing roles to “lighter-skinned black” men.

“Terrence Howard has no idea how many jobs I was ready to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes,” the 42-year-old actor stated when questioned about his experience with colorism on “Leah’s Lemonade.” It’s crazy to me because I’m No. 1. I’m the star of the show. I’m this blue-black guy, you know, all the things that used to make people giggle in the hood.”

“And then you look at Lupita [Nyong’o] and the Viola Davises of the world, and there is this type of, this change that has happened,” the rapper-turned-actor continued. I believe we should all remain humble because it’s fascinating how white folks established colorism. The mixed-race people get to stay in the house, while the black blacks have to pick cotton in the blazing sun.”

During the conversation, he also talked about his first encounter with colorism when he was a kid. “It was never cool to be dark skinned in the hood when I was a kid. “It always seemed to be the light-skinned black people who got all the attention and all the affection, and who were thought to be pretty, sexy, or handsome,” Gibson added. “And we’ve dealt with the same problem since I’ve been in Hollywood.”

Despite the fact that he has lost multiple jobs to Howard, there is no animosity between the two actors. Gibson said that Howard was a recommendation for his next thriller “The System,” which he will produce and star in.

“At this point, we can laugh about it.” I was the main character in the movie. They had another notion, which I won’t reveal, and then I proposed Terrence Howard,” Gibson explained. “And for like, a week straight, he thanked me.”

Gibson is currently starring alongside Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron in “F9: The Last Saga.” The film had the highest opening weekend at the box office since the outbreak began, grossing $500 million worldwide.