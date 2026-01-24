Tyrell Hatton Dismisses Ryder Cup 2027 Ban Concerns Ahead of LIV Verdict

Tyrell Hatton has shrugged off any concerns about potentially missing the 2027 Ryder Cup, despite an ongoing appeal process related to his involvement with LIV Golf. The Englishman, who played a pivotal role in securing Team Europe’s victory at the recent Ryder Cup, revealed that the possibility of being banned from the next tournament hasn’t crossed his mind.

Hatton Focused on Future as LIV Verdict Looms

The 2023 Ryder Cup hero, who clinched a crucial half-point at Bethpage to seal Europe’s win, has been at the center of controversy following his decision to join LIV Golf. Alongside fellow teammate Jon Rahm, Hatton is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against financial sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for his participation in the rival league. The appeal, which will soon be heard, will determine his eligibility for future events, including the prestigious Ryder Cup in 2027.

However, Hatton remains optimistic about his future in the sport. “To be honest, it hasn’t crossed my mind,” he stated when asked about the possibility of missing the 2027 Ryder Cup. “I’m hoping I’ll still be eligible and can continue playing on the DP World Tour. I’m committed to it, and I’d like to think I’ll still be part of future Ryder Cups.” He emphasized his desire to continue his involvement in both LIV and DP World Tour events, regardless of the ongoing legal proceedings.

In the meantime, Hatton’s focus is on his recent triumph at Bethpage and the celebrations that followed. Despite the intense pressure of the final round, which saw him playing in the crucial last match, Hatton managed to keep his cool and secure the necessary points for Europe. He described the experience as “one of the most stressful rounds of golf” he had ever played, noting the nerves that came with the weight of the situation. Despite the tension, he acknowledged the importance of his half-point, which proved crucial in securing the overall victory.

While his team-mates endured hostile treatment from some fans, Hatton escaped relatively unscathed. “I think most of the people in New York commented on my height and receding hairline,” he remarked humorously, adding that he didn’t let the jibes affect him. Unlike some of his colleagues, Hatton’s family was not subjected to abuse, though he expressed sympathy for those who had to endure it.

The atmosphere at Bethpage was charged with energy, and Hatton recalled a moment when a countdown began on the ninth fairway, signaling the opening of the bar. “It was hilarious,” he said, noting how the crowd’s mood shifted with a few drinks in hand. Despite the rowdy environment, Hatton maintained composure, choosing to stay “well behaved” during the post-win celebrations.

As the verdict on his appeal draws nearer, Hatton’s focus remains firmly on his game and the future of his career, with hopes that his commitment to both LIV and the DP World Tour will allow him to continue representing Europe on the world’s biggest golf stages.