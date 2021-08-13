Tyreek Hill says he’ll be ready for Usain Bolt’s race challenge.

Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill, both of the Kansas City Chiefs, began their friendly war of words on Thursday, when the Jamaican intimated that he may put one of his Olympic gold medals on the line in a proposed race with the NFL star.

At the end of last month, the Chiefs speedster challenged the eight-time Olympic gold medalist to a 40-meter dash, and the two have been arguing on Twitter ever since.

Bolt spoke on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, where he was asked if a race over 70 meters would be more fair for both contestants.

Hill, one of the quickest players in the NFL, might be able to keep up with Bolt over 40 meters, but not over 60 meters, according to Patrick.

The Jamaican told Patrick, “I’m good with 70 meters.”

“I’m still not convinced he can get me 40 meters.”

Bolt was noted for being a slow starter early in his career, only to leave opponents trailing him once he got into his stride. Hill, on the other hand, is lightning fast off the line.

When Patrick questioned if he was certain he could beat the Chiefs wide receiver even in a short dash, Bolt replied, “If I can get in shape, I’ve proven that if I really warm up and am ready to go, I can run fast.”

Patrick then joked that the proposed race might be held the week after the Super Bowl, with Bolt putting one of his eight Olympic medals on the line and Hill putting his Super Bowl LIV champion ring on the line.

Someone should pay notice to him. https://t.co/rkoIt1Dl94

August 12, 2021 — Ty Hill (@cheetah)

Bolt answered, “I don’t think he’ll go for it.”

“He’s been chatting, so we’ll see what happens.” That’s something we should think about.”

Hill didn’t take long to respond. On Twitter, the three-time first-team All-Pro tweeted, “Someone give him some recognition,” as he shared a tape of Bolt’s visit on the Dan Patrick Show.

Hill added, “I’ll be ready,” in a separate tweet.

I’ll be prepared.

August 13, 2021 — Ty Hill (@cheetah)

Late last month, a quarrel between the two erupted when Bolt. This is a condensed version of the information.