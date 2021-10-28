Tyler Morton recalls the conversation with Jurgen Klopp that led to Liverpool’s chance.

Tyler Morton, a Liverpool youngster, has spoken up about his recent meetings with Jurgen Klopp.

On Wednesday night, the brilliant 18-year-old made his whole debut in the Reds’ Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End.

It was his second first-team debut for Liverpool, following a cameo appearance as a substitute against Norwich City in the previous round.

Morton was one of a number of young players that rose through the ranks of the club’s academy to become the first squad.

Morton explained what Klopp has been saying to him and the other kids as they make the transition to the big stage after his stunning performance at Deepdale.

“He’s really complimentary of us,” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He wants the best from us, and it’s clear he’s the best manager on the planet because of the way he sends out youthful teams and still gets results.”

Morton is not content with getting his first start; he want to be a significant player for Liverpool in the future.

The boy went on to explain why he believes Klopp is the best manager in the world and why he is determined to impress him.

“It’s all about making a good first impression on the manager,” Morton explained.

“The manager provides us with opportunities, and he is one of the best managers in the world at doing so.”

“He’s given people like me, Neco [Williams], Owen [Beck], Harvey Blair, Conor [Bradley], Elijah [Dixon-Bonner], Kaide [Gordon] chances, and that’s exactly what we need.”

“We’ll do everything we can to impress.”