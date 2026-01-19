Tyler Morton Finds Success at Lyon After Liverpool Departure

Tyler Morton, the 23-year-old midfielder, has emerged as a key figure at Olympique Lyonnais following his summer move from Liverpool, where his opportunities had become limited. After a season of reduced playing time under manager Arne Slot, Morton made the switch to France for a reported £15 million, a decision that has since sparked significant debate about Liverpool’s youth strategy and management approach.

Having joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of seven, Morton’s rise through the ranks was seen as a promising tale of talent nurtured at Anfield. His senior debut at 21 was a notable milestone, with Jurgen Klopp offering the young midfielder opportunities in the Premier League and Champions League. Despite his potential, Morton’s minutes dwindled last season, and with the arrival of Slot at Liverpool, the decision was made not to retain him. “It was his decision, and I took it calmly,” Morton reflected on his departure. “But I had to find another path.” His move to Lyon has proven to be a successful one, providing him with the regular playing time he sought.

At Lyon, Morton has become a fixture in the midfield, playing a pivotal role both in Ligue 1 and in Lyon’s UEFA Europa League campaign. He has already clocked over 1,800 minutes in all competitions this season, including 1,317 minutes in the league. Morton’s performances have been characterized by his intelligent passing, defensive awareness, and tireless work rate. He has made 51 duels won and 17 tackles in Ligue 1, establishing himself as a reliable defensive presence. In European competitions, Morton has featured prominently, helping Lyon top their Europa League group with five wins from six matches. His 91.34% pass accuracy across six games has drawn praise, as has his ball recovery skills. Morton’s work rate is evident, covering nearly 30 kilometers in European play alone.

Lyon’s Investment Pays Off

Morton’s solid performances in both domestic and European competitions have been a welcome addition to Lyon’s midfield, where he forms an effective partnership with the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles. His contributions have helped propel Lyon to fifth place in Ligue 1, a position that keeps them in the mix for a top-four finish and European qualification. While Morton’s move has proven to be a stroke of genius for Lyon, the decision to let him go has left some lingering questions at Liverpool. The reluctance of Slot to rely on young talent, such as Morton and Rio Ngumoha, contrasts sharply with Klopp’s philosophy of integrating academy graduates into the first team.

For Morton, the next goal remains a long-awaited senior cap for England, with his performances in France putting him in the mix for future call-ups. As his star continues to rise in Lyon, the midfielder is determined to showcase his growth and solidify his place in both club and international football. “I’ll always be grateful to Klopp and Slot in different ways,” Morton said, acknowledging the contrasting impacts both managers had on his career. His journey from Liverpool to Lyon is a testament to resilience and adaptability, qualities that have allowed him to flourish in a new environment after a challenging exit from his boyhood club.

With the season still unfolding, Morton’s rise at Lyon highlights the potential for young players to thrive when given the right opportunities. While Liverpool may now look back and question the decision to let him go, Morton’s future is bright, and Lyon’s gamble on the midfielder appears to be paying off.