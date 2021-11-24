Tyler Morton begins for Liverpool, who have named a solid starting lineup for their match against Porto.

Liverpool’s Tyler Morton makes his Champions League debut against Porto at Anfield.

Morton made his senior debut in September as a substitute in the Reds’ 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Norwich, before starting the following round against Preston at Deepdale.

Despite the fact that the Reds have already qualified for the final 16 of the European Cup, Jurgen Klopp has picked a formidable team to face the Portuguese giants.

In his Tuesday press conference, Klopp stated that he would “respect the competition,” and the Liverpool manager sticks to his word, making four changes from the side that defeated Arsenal convincingly on Saturday.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Mohamed Salah all start, with Neco Williams replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Ibrahima Konate makes his first Champions League start of the season, with Kostas Tsimikas filling in for Andy Robertson at left-back once more.

Takumi Minamino replaces Diogo Jota in the middle of Liverpool’s front three. Sadio Mane is named on the left side of the attack.

The Japan international scored his first Liverpool goal in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield, and Klopp has given him a starting spot up front.