Two years after leaving Anfield, Liverpool players are still tutoring Rafa Camacho.

Rafa Camacho may have departed Liverpool in 2019, but he continues to be tutored by a number of prominent Reds players.

The 21-year-old, who was once a member of Sporting Lisbon’s academy, returned to the club for £5 million two years ago and has lately joined Portuguese side Belenenses on loan.

During the 2018/19 season, Liverpool offered the winger a new contract, but Camacho turned down Premier League interest from Wolves in order to play for his boyhood club, with the Reds inserting a 20% sell-on clause in the agreement.

Although he only made two senior appearances during his three-year stay at Melwood, the Portuguese youth international recently revealed that his former teammates continue to counsel him on his future.

Camacho told A Bola, “[Liverpool] was really helpful for me in terms of progress, and I still maintain in touch with several players.”

“Sádio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho are among of the players with whom I get along well, and they occasionally send me a message to see how I’m doing and offer some advice.”

Camacho was a popular character in the Liverpool locker room, and both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson praised him after his departure.

“He was a part of Sporting’s youth system and is undoubtedly itching to return home. Back in 2019, Van Dijk said, “I am glad for him and I hope he is happy.”

“He has quality and he understands what he needs to accomplish, because as we all know, many players have quality but lack the rest.”

“He is a young man with amazing talent and personality,” Alisson added.

Camacho made 19 league appearances for Sporting in his debut season before joining Rio Ave on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season.

In January 2019, he made his Liverpool debut as a right-back in an FA Cup third-round fixture against Wolves, while his Premier League debut came less than two weeks later, as a late substitution against Crystal Palace.

Camacho left with Jurgen Klopp's permission, frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunity.