‘Two slaps,’ say Spanish media after Atletico Madrid loses to Liverpool.

In a tense Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, Liverpool secured a 3-2 victory.

The Reds led 2-0 after 15 minutes and looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory, but the hosts rallied and the game was level at halftime.

Antione Griezmann’s double was undone by his dismissal in the second half for a high kick and a poor penalty surrendered by Hermoso on Diogo Jota, which Mohamed Salah coolly put home.

A fantastic game. The Metropolitano witnessed yet another thrilling match between two great clubs, complete with goals, emotion, and questionable refereeing decisions.

Character. Atletico showed pride after falling behind 2-0 early in the game and again after Griezmann was sent off.

Griezmann has established himself as a good footballer, and if he can link up with Joao Felix, the pair will be among the best in the world.

The penalty was his expulsion because he had scored another goal earlier in the night. The game was unquestionably marked by that incident.

It’s been a long time since we’ve discussed how far Spanish teams are from the continent’s most dominant teams.

Either the Liverpool team that has progressed through the Metropolitano is not one of those teams, or Atletico has demonstrated that they can compete with anyone.

The contest began with some skepticism and ended with two goals to turn around what appeared to be an impossible match.

When the team was performing better in the second half, Griezmann was sent off for a hit that was both fortunate and dangerous.

It’s tough to comprehend how a footballer who is focused on the ball ends up on his way to the locker room, but this is the game we play.

Atletico required two slaps, two good slaps, to stop the shivering, perhaps because they were in front of Jurgen Klopp’s machine.

Simeone’s two palms moved in unison towards the grass, requesting quiet. Because losing is the easy way to deal with Liverpool’s uncontrolled approach.

It took Atletico a quarter of an hour to figure out where they were and who they were. “The summary has come to an end.”