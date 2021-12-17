Two new records were set during Liverpool’s triumph over Newcastle, according to national media.

Liverpool made it eight wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s team won all three points thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who helped them cut the gap on Manchester City once more.

On a night when Chelsea lost at home to Everton, the importance of this result cannot be overstated, as the Londoners are currently three points behind the Reds.

Liverpool had to fight hard for this triumph over Eddie Howe’s side after falling down to a strike from former Red Jonjo Shelvey early in the game.

The national media responded to Liverpool’s victory in the following way.

Salah has now scored or assisted on a goal in 15 straight Premier League games, tying Jamie Vardy’s record.

“Even when he and Liverpool were not at their best, they provided the Kop with great memories even while they were hunting for top gear.”

“They could have easily scored three more.” This victory might not even rate among their top half-dozen performances this season, which is a testament to what this team is capable of. Given the morning Covid tests, with Curtis Jones joining Van Dijk and Fabinho in isolation, there were mitigating circumstances.” “Uncertainty has returned to the Premier League, but there is a sense of security at Liverpool at the moment.” Jürgen Klopp’s team stayed on top of Manchester City with their eighth consecutive win and 21st in 26 unbeaten league games at Anfield, as Liverpool became the first English club to win 2,000 Premier League games. Newcastle were a more tenacious and lively opponent than their league position indicated, and they took the lead early on thanks to Jonjo Shelvey’s goal.

“However, Diogo Jota’s disputed equaliser, Mohamed Salah’s customary goal, and a fantastic late finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered another vital win, extending Liverpool’s goalscoring streak to a club record 32 matches.”

“True, Liverpool were not at their best – they were missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones due to suspected instances of Covid-19 – but they dominated, and their record-breaking 2000th league win was capped, appropriately, with a cracker in the run-up to Christmas.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold was the greatest player in the game, and he put the game away.”

